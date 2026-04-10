Made a mistake on Instagram? This new edit button can help – If you’re fast enough

Ever posted a comment on a post or video on Instagram and spotted a mistake right after? If you have, you’re not alone. To help you with this issue, Instagram has started rolling out a small but significant update to its users globally. With this update, Instagram users will be able to fix the typos and other mistakes in their comments made on the platform. Users can only make changes to the text and emojis that they shared in their comment. (Pexels)

How is Instagram helping me fix my typos? For the unversed, until now Instagram users could fix an erroneous comment only by deleting it from the platform. But that changes now as the company has started rolling out a new feature that lets users edit their comments on posts and on reels on its platform. With this feature, users can not only edit the comments that they left on their own posts but also the posts shared by their friends, followers and the accounts that they follow. But there’s a catch.

Users can only make changes to the text and emojis that they shared in their comment. However, they will not be able to make changes to the comments that include video, GIFs and their avatar reactions. Simply put, this new method lets users fix their typos or even add or remove emojis but not change the video, GIF or avatar reaction shared in comments. To remove the videos, GIFs or avatar reactions, users still need to delete the original comment and then share the updated text in comments. Meanwhile, the delete feature continues to remain available for videos, GIFs and avatar reactions shared in comments.

But there’s a 15-minute catch! Another caveat to this feature is that users get only 15 minutes to edit the text of their comment. Once this window expires, they will have to delete the comment and share the right text. However, Instagram has put no limit to the number of times a user can edit their comment within the 15-minute window. The edited comment appears with an ‘Edited’ label, which will help other users understand that the particular comment has been changed for clarity. Notably, other users will not be able to see edit history as is the case with Apple’s iMessages app.

It’s worth mentioning that this new feature is similar to how it handles editing messages in DMs – a feature it introduced back in 2024.