Indian man in US opens up on dating struggles, calls out racial bias on apps: ‘Rarely get any likes’

A Reddit post by an Indian man living in the United States has struck a chord with many on the platform after he candidly shared his struggles with dating and the sense of invisibility he feels on popular dating apps. The user, who goes by @RealityWilling5024, titled his post “Why are Indian men considered undesirable in the West?” and described dating as a “nightmare”. An Indian man voiced frustration on Reddit over being overlooked on dating apps in US.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: American hurls racial abuse at calm Indian man, desi internet slams hate with powerful replies)

In his post, he wrote, "I'm an Indian living in the US and dating has been a nightmare. I rarely get any likes on dating apps, even after months. Dating apps have us at the bottom of the totem pole, and an OKCupid study stated Indian women in the West are least likely to reply to a message from an Indian man. Why is this the case?"

Check out the post here:

Dating apps and racial bias

The post sparked a wave of responses, with some users relating to his frustration and others offering alternative viewpoints or deeper context.

One commenter suggested that mainstream media perpetuates certain stereotypes, saying, "Just watch modern Hollywood movies. You'll figure it out." Another user agreed wholeheartedly: "1000% agreed on all your points."

A more sceptical voice remarked, "It’s not fixable if it hasn’t been fixed. Plus, I just got called a racist for saying less than this." While one user simply attributed the challenges to "Looks and behaviour," another pointed out the broader issues with dating apps themselves, noting, "First of all, dating apps are not the best places to get dates. It's harder to stand out in a dating app."

(Also read: House on fire, no one reacts: Indian expat calls out US neighbourhood culture)

One light-hearted comment added a dose of humour to the serious discussion: "Maybe they don’t think they can keep up with the Bollywood dancing."