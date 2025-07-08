American hurls racial abuse at calm Indian man, desi internet slams hate with powerful replies

A deeply disturbing video showing an Indian-origin man being racially harassed by an American stranger has gone viral, drawing widespread condemnation and reigniting conversations around racism in the United States. A disturbing clip of racial abuse in America triggered strong condemnation on social media.(X/@gharkekalesh)

The incident, captured on video and initially posted by the X account Abrahamic Lincoln, shows the Indian man being confronted in what appears to be a parking area. Without any provocation, a white man begins recording the encounter and launches into a racist tirade, targeting the man's ethnicity and nationality.

“Why are you in my country? Why are you here? Why are you in America? I don’t like you guys here. There are too many of you guys here,” the man is heard saying angrily. “Indians, you guys are flooding all the white countries, and we are tired of it. Americans are getting sick of this sh**. I want you to go back to India.” Throughout the shocking rant, the Indian man remains calm and composed.

The video, later reposted by Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption, “White guy confronts a random Indian man for no reason, what a racist piece of trash,” has since sparked a wave of online outrage.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts with fury and support

The clip has drawn strong backlash on social media, with thousands of users expressing disgust at the behaviour and extending solidarity with the victim.

“White migrants calling others migrants is quite funny,” commented one user, while another added, “Nothing, they’re just intimidated by Indians! They know how talented, capable, and progressive we are. It only shows their insecurities.”

Another comment read, “An outsider calling another outsider an outsider. The land originally belongs to Native Americans, not to these Europeans.” Others echoed this sentiment, with one saying, “Ironically, they don’t even know the origins of their ancestors.”

The economic contributions of the Indian community also came into focus. “Because of India, America is making money. Have some respect,” wrote one user. Another chimed in, “Indians don’t take your jobs, they create entire industries. So yes, you will see us everywhere.”