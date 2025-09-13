Desmond Holly: Colorado school shooter embraced antisemitic, supremacist content - Report

Desmond Holly, the 16-year-old who shot two of his classmates at Evergreen High School, Colorado, before turning the gun on himself, had embraced conspiratorial, antisemitic, and white supremacist social media content, The Colorado Sun reported. Desmond Holly turned the gun on himself when law enforcement arrived at the school.(X/@scottadamsshow)

Holly reportedly reposted TikToks of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting and posed wearing a tee-shirt with ‘WRATH’ written it – same as what Columbine school shooter Eric Harris had worn. However, what is more ominous is the post Holly made before the shooting at his school.

What Desmond Holly posted

An account linked to Holly, on X, posted a photo of a small revolver held over a table with a box of ammunition on it. The post was made an hour before the school shooting and was unaccompanied by any comment, the publication noted.

The account had posted the same image a few days earlier, with the caption “little .38 special I got.” Authorities have said that a revolver was used in Wednesday's attack and Holly repeatedly fired and kept reloading the handgun. He shot himself fatally when law enforcement arrived at the school.

Notably, Holly's TikTok account was listed as banned Friday morning, the publication reported. His account profile picture seems to be an enhanced image of the gunman who killed six and injured 14 at Isla Vista, California, in 2014, the Colorado Sun said.

Holly was also active on a ‘violent gore site’ where videos of people dying are shown, as per the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL noted that Holly had joined the site in December 2024. Both the shooters of Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin and Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee had also visited this site.

The teenager had also commented on posts about past mass shootings and social media posts indicated he'd begun to collect tactical gear. Holly had also posted comments suggesting he was close to carrying out his own attack, the ADL said.