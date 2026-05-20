Did Caleb Vasquez urge Cain Clark to kill him after San Diego mosque shooting?

San Diego mosque shooter Caleb Vasquez encouraged his accomplice to shoot him in the head during a disturbing exchange that was broadcast live after they had killed three men.

San Diego shooting: The FBI is analyzing a livestream of an attack on an Islamic Center by two teenagers in Nazi uniforms, resulting in three deaths.

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Vasquez, 18, is depicted in the passenger seat of the white BMW that he and 17-year-old Cain Clark used to escape from the Islamic Center of San Diego, as shown in footage recorded by a camera they had mounted on the car’s dashboard while the vehicle was stationary.

Throughout the livestream clip, Vasquez seizes the barrel of Clark’s rifle and positions it against his own forehead on several occasions. The video, which has been shared widely on social media, did not include any audio.

The camera focuses solely on Clark — positioned in the driver’s seat — as he uses his firearm to shoot Vasquez in the head twice before turning the weapon on himself.

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According to law enforcement sources, the FBI is presently examining the livestream video, according to The Post.

The livestream further showed the teenage assailants approaching the Islamic Center and opening fire.

Nazi dress, Black Sun emblem

During the assault, both individuals were adorned in Nazi attire, featuring a Black Sun emblem, which is linked to Nazi Germany. The Nazi SS leader Heinrich Himmler had this symbol embedded in the flooring of Wewelsburg castle.

Additionally, the two displayed hate speech inscribed on their weapons, including the slogan "Race War Now." They also left behind a disturbing, hate-filled manifesto prior to the terrorist act — which lauded Adolf Hitler and several mass murderers.

Three individuals, including the security guard of the center, Amin Abdullah, lost their lives in the incident.

Abdullah’s daughter pays tribute to father

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At a press conference on Tuesday, Abdullah’s daughter, Hawaa Abdullah, paid tribute to her father.

“To me, my dad was a role model. He was a best friend. He was the best, absolute best dad in the world. He was my protector. If I needed help, anything,” she stated.

Abdullah had employed at the mosque for over ten years.

“He wanted to defend the innocent so he decided to become a security guard,” stated family friend Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq, as per AP.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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