Did Cain Clark mother alert police before San Diego mosque shooting? Chilling details emerge on shooter

In a suspected hate crime, two teenagers fatally shot three men at a mosque located in San Diego, California. The police reported that the assailants took their own lives following the shooting. A tragic shooting at a San Diego mosque left three men dead, with suspects Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez committing suicide afterward.

The suspects were identified as17-year-old Cain Clark and18-year-old Caleb Velasquez, according to officials. Their bodies were discovered in a vehicle a few blocks away from the mosque.

Authorities were notified of the shooting incident at the Islamic Centre of San Diego and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds outside the front of the building.

Among the deceased was a security guard employed at the centre. Officials stated that he played a “pivotal role” in mitigating the severity of the attack. The security guard was a father of eight, as per CBS.

Also Read: Cain Clark and Caleb Velasquez: All on San Diego mosque shooters as ‘anti-Islamic writings’ found, ‘We’re very sorry…’

One of suspects mother alerted police before San Diego shooting Approximately two hours before the attack, the mother of Cain Clark contacted the police to inform them that her son had departed from their residence with several firearms belonging to her and her vehicle, as per CNN.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl stated that the police assessed the suspect's actions as “not consistent” with those of an individual deemed suicidal.

A note left by the young man included phrases reflecting “generalised hate rhetoric and hate speech.” Wahl further said that the note did not contain any explicit threats directed at the mosque or any other place or person.

As officers were responding to the shooting incident at the mosque, additional reports of another shooting near the mosque were received. The suspects had fired upon a landscaper from their vehicle, according to Wahl.

San Diego shooting: Nearby schools placed under lockdown When the incident occurred on Monday, classes were in session at Al Rashid School located on the campus. The institution provides courses in religion and language.

In response to the incident, nearby schools were placed under lockdown. A witness who spoke to CBS reported hearing as many as 30 gunshots, which appeared to originate from “a semi-automatic weapon.”

The Muslim community is presently getting ready for one of its most sacred seasons - Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice.