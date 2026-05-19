Who was Amin Abdullah? The heroic security guard who saved lives in San Diego mosque shooting

Amongst the three people killed in the shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego was a security guard, Amin Abdullah, who is believed to have taken action that minimized the carnage, according to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl. San Diego Mosque Shooting: Five Killed As Investigation On For A Possible 'Hate-Crime' | #shorts

Authorities say the attack unfolded outside the mosque in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood, where Abdullah was working security when gunfire erupted.

Wahl said, “We do believe the security guard was able to help at least minimize the situation to the front area of the mosque.”

Wahl stated that it seems the guard acted quickly; however, investigators haven't yet sorted through all the information.

"I think it's fair to say that his actions were heroic at this point," Wahl remarked. "Undoubtedly, he saved lives today."

Read more: Who were Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez? Islamic Center of San Diego shooting suspects identified

Community remembers Amin Abdullah Amin Abdullah is being remembered by community members whose final moments were spent trying to shield worshippers from gunfire during one of the most disturbing attacks to hit the city’s Muslim community.

Omar Suleiman, founder of the non-profit organisation Yaqeen Institute, said that Amin Abdullah was “instrumental” in limiting the carnage at the mosque today.

He shared the final post Amin Abduallah made on Facbeook with the caption, “Brother Amin Abdullah was the guard at the mosque in San Diego for years. He was instrumental in stopping the shooters from reaching the children today. This was his final post on FB. On these holiest days, may Allah have mercy on him and accept him as a martyr. Ameen”