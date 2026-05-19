Clain Clark: Star wrestler's ex-teammate breaks silence after San Diego shooting, 'He was trying to fit in and find...'

At least three persons lost their lives following a shooting incident at a mosque in San Diego, California, on Monday. Clain Clark was a student and wrestler, remembered as a friendly person by peers. (X@libsoftiktok)

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl reported that three adult males were discovered deceased outside the Islamic Center of San Diego after two assailants discharged their firearms.

Wahl said that the two male assailants were discovered dead inside a vehicle, having apparently succumbed to self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement authorities have identified the suspects as Cain Clark, aged 17, and Caleb Vazquez, aged 18, according to NBC News.

Also Read: San Diego shooting: Shocking details out on Cain Clark's suicide note, racial pride writing and hate speech on weapon

Cain Clark's relatives and former wrestling teammate speak out According to the New York Post, which referenced the school's social media page, Clark was a student at Madison High School and an exceptional wrestler. His family had admitted him in an online schooling program in 2021, as per officials.

Before being homeschooled, Clark was enrolled at Kate Sessions Elementary School and the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts, according to James Canning, a representative of the San Diego Unified School District, CNN reported.

As Madison High School was designated as Clark’s local school, he had the opportunity to engage in various activities and sports there, and he was a participant on the school’s wrestling team from 2024 to 2025, Canning noted. However, he had not taken part in any school activities this year, he further stated.

In January 2024, the school’s wrestling team shared a post on Instagram congratulating Clark for achieving first place at a tournament and receiving an award.

Clark was on track to graduate and had no record of disciplinary issues, except for an incident in elementary school in 2015 when he struck another student in the leg, Canning mentioned.

Relatives of Clark informed CNN that they were in a state of shock.

In a conversation outside their residence, David and Deborah Clark, his grandparents, stated to CNN, "we’re trying to process this," and conveyed their deep sorrow for the incident that occurred.

‘The kid was trying to fit in,’ says Clark's former wrestling teammate A former wrestling teammate, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the delicate nature of the situation, shared with CNN that he recalled Clark as a homeschooled individual who was striving to establish friendships and integrate with the team.

“He seemed like he was a good kid,” remarked the former teammate, who only interacted with him during wrestling practices and competitions. “He didn’t seem like he would do something like that.”

The teammate stated that he had never witnessed Clark expressing any Islamophobic or racially charged sentiments, nor had he observed him engaging in any violent behavior.

“The kid was trying to fit in,” he stated. “He was always just trying his best – he was trying to fit in and find friends.”