Madison tornado update: Wisconsin's Verona, Fitchburg, Monona under warning; twister to hit soon

A tornado warning remains in effect for parts of central Wisconsin after meteorologists detected strong rotation inside a severe thunderstorm moving toward the Madison metropolitan area Sunday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned residents to seek shelter immediately as the storm system tracked northeast at around 25 mph. A tornado warning was sent across Wisconsin on Sunday (Unsplash)

Madison-area communities under tornado warning Officials said the warning includes several communities across Dane County, including:

Madison

Verona

Fitchburg

Monona

Sun Prairie

McFarland

Shorewood Hills

Maple Bluff

The warning area also stretches across major landmarks and densely populated locations near the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Camp Randall Stadium, the Wisconsin State Capitol and Henry Vilas Zoo.

Read More: San Diego fires today: Why air quality in California is so bad. Officials give update

Meteorologists said radar showed a rotating supercell thunderstorm near Verona before it advanced toward southeastern Madison late Sunday morning.

Severe storms bring hail and damaging winds In addition to possible tornado activity, forecasters warned the storms could produce quarter-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 60 mph.

The National Weather Service said severe thunderstorm warnings remained active for Dane, Green, Iowa and Lafayette counties through Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 11:12 AM local time officials tracked another severe thunderstorm near Mazomanie moving east at roughly 30 mph.

Areas potentially impacted by the storm system included Mount Horeb, Belleville, New Glarus, Blanchardville, Waldwick, Fayette, Hollandale, Pine Bluff, Mount Vernon, Yellowstone Lake State Park and Paoli.

Meteorologists warned that hail could damage vehicles, while strong winds may impact roofs, trees and siding.

Read More: ‘Bee tornado’ spotted near White House: ‘Is this a biblical curse 2.0?’

Residents urged to take shelter immediately Emergency officials urged people in the warning area to move into basements or interior rooms on the lowest floor of sturdy buildings and remain away from windows.

Authorities warned that flying debris from tornadoes and severe thunderstorms can become extremely dangerous during rapidly changing weather conditions.

The National Weather Service also advised residents to:

Avoid open outdoor areas

Stay away from electrical equipment and plumbing

Bring pets indoors

Secure loose outdoor objects if time allows

Officials added that while vehicles may provide limited protection during hailstorms, they are not considered safe shelter if a tornado develops nearby.

Earlier tornado warning expires in Green County A separate tornado warning previously issued for parts of Green County expired Sunday morning after the storm moved through the area.

However, forecasters continued monitoring conditions closely across southern Wisconsin as unstable weather patterns remained active through the afternoon.