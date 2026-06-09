Did Trump doze off at NBA Finals? Viral video sparks buzz amid health fears

President Donald Trump might have dozed off while viewing game three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday evening. The apparent incident occurs amid concerns over his age and health. Trump will mark his 80th birthday this week.

At the NBA Finals, President Trump was observed seemingly asleep, raising concerns about his age and health.(X@CalltoActivism)

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Observers on social media asserted that they noticed the President sleeping during a video broadcast of the exclusive box where Trump was seated alongside Knicks owner James Dolan as they watched the game.

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Trump dubs ‘the Commander-in-Sleep’ over ‘napping at the Knicks game’

Critics swiftly condemned Trump, who has been subjected to multiple allegations of dozing off during public events, prompting Democrats to label him as “the Commander-in-Sleep.”

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump advocacy group, referred to Trump's visit to MSG on Monday as "the most expensive nap funded by taxpayers" in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} As the post garnered attention of several people, activist Amy Siskind said in a post on X, “OMG, after ALL THAT, Trump is napping at the Knicks game!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the post garnered attention of several people, activist Amy Siskind said in a post on X, “OMG, after ALL THAT, Trump is napping at the Knicks game!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Couldn’t he have saved everyone the trouble and ‘watch it on television?’” she remarked, alluding to Trump’s recent statements suggesting that Americans should view the game on TV if they were unable to purchase tickets, which were priced as high as $8,000 per seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Couldn’t he have saved everyone the trouble and ‘watch it on television?’” she remarked, alluding to Trump’s recent statements suggesting that Americans should view the game on TV if they were unable to purchase tickets, which were priced as high as $8,000 per seat. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Trump so evil...came to ruin the fan experience just to sleep at the Knicks game,” another user commented on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Trump so evil...came to ruin the fan experience just to sleep at the Knicks game,” another user commented on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AOC reacts to Trump's viral video {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AOC reacts to Trump's viral video {{/usCountry}}

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In a post on social media, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez from New York reacted to a video of Trump dozing off with a straightforward, "WAKE TF UP."

Shortly thereafter, basketball analysts began attributing the Knicks' home loss on Monday night, following an extended winning streak, to Trump's demeanor.

“So the Knicks win 13 playoff games in a row, a historic run!” basketball journalist Molly Knight stated on Bluesky. “Then Donald Trump shows up to their first NBA finals home game this century, falls asleep, and they promptly lose.”

Trump's dozing off history

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The administration has previously refuted claims that Trump dozes off while working, even when confronted with video evidence that seemingly depicts this occurrence.

Trump was accompanied by family members, friends, and colleagues from the White House at the momentous game.

He was seen with his granddaughter Kai Trump, along with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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