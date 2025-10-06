Did Donald Trump warn about Osama Bin Laden one year before 9/11 attacks? Here’s the truth

President Donald Trump on Sunday spoke at the 250-year anniversary of the US Navy in Norfolk, Virginia. In his speech, he said that he had warned about Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, one year before the attack at the World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, New York City. Donald Trump (L) and Osama Bin Laden (R).(File Photos)

“Please remember, I wrote about Osama bin Laden exactly one year — one year before he blew up the World Trade Center and said, ‘You gotta watch Osama bin Laden,’" Trump said. "And the FAKE NEWS would never let me get away with that statement unless it was true...

"I saw somebody named Osama bin Laden and didn’t like it, and you gotta take care of him. They didn’t do it… We gotta take a little credit because nobody else is going to give it to me.”

“They don’t give you credit, just take it yourself,” Trump added.

What Trump Wrote About Osama Bin Laden

Donald Trump was likely referring to his book, 'The America We Deserve,' published in 2000: i.e., one year before the deadly 9/11 attacks. In the book, Trump did write about Osama Bin Laden; however, it is not entirely clear if that was a warning about Bin Laden to the US government.

In the book, Trump writes about the then-geopolitical situation facing the US: "Instead of one looming crisis hanging over us, we face a bewildering series of smaller crises, flash points, standoffs, and hot spots. We're not playing the chess game to end all chess games anymore. We're playing tournament chess-one master against many rivals.

“One day we're all assured that Iraq is under control, the UN inspectors have done their work, everything's fine, not to worry. The next day the bombing begins.”

Then, mentioning Bin Laden, Trump writes: "One day we're told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin-Laden is public enemy number one, and U.S. jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan.

"He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later it's on to a new enemy and new crisis.