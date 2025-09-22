Did Erika Kirk sue ABC and ‘The View’ for $40 million over defamation of Charlie Kirk? Fact check

Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 at Utah Valley University in Orem during his "The American Comeback Tour." Following this, several social media posts falsely claimed that Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk, filed a $40 million defamation lawsuit against ABC and The View over alleged smears against her late husband. Erika Kirk was seen mourning late husband Charlie Kirk in a video she posted on social media. (X/@UshaVanceNews)

One viral Facebook post stated, “Erika Kirk Drops $40 Million Defamation Lawsuit on ABC & The View. After weeks of vile smears against her late husband, Erika Kirk has drawn the line. She just filed a $40 million lawsuit against ABC and the hosts of The View, blasting their attacks as 'shameful and disgusting.' Her message is clear: ‘The days of slandering good people for ratings are over. From now on, they’ll be held accountable under the law.’”

Another post claimed, “Erika Kirk files $40M defamation lawsuit against ABC over Jimmy Kimmel's malicious lies blaming MAGA for Charlie's assassination—victim-blaming at its worst. Prayers for her strength; this holds the media accountable.”

The truth

There is no evidence that Erika Kirk filed any $40 million defamation lawsuit against ABC or The View, nor did she make any such statements. This rumor originated from America’s Last Line of Defense, a Facebook page and network known for publishing parody and satire content. Therefore, these claims are false.

Suspect charged

Tyler Robinson, 22, was formally charged with aggravated murder in connection with Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced the charges at a press conference, stating he intends to seek the death penalty.

Erika Kirk, a devout evangelical Christian, expressed her faith in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In an interview with The New York Times, she said she believed her husband’s death was part of “God’s plan.”

“I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?’” she told The New York Times.

“I’ll be honest,” she continued. “I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger.”