Mon, Sept 22, 2025
Who called Charlie Kirk ignorant? Dr. Ben Carson takes dig at AOC during memorial service

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Sept 22, 2025 01:46 am IST

During his speech, Dr. Ben Carson criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her recent remarks labeling Kirk's beliefs as “ignorant."

On Sunday, Vice Chair of the Religious Liberty Commission Dr. Ben Carson delivered a eulogy at the funeral and memorial service for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Vice Chair of the Religious Liberty Commission Dr. Ben Carson walks onstage to speak during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025.(REUTERS)
Vice Chair of the Religious Liberty Commission Dr. Ben Carson walks onstage to speak during a memorial service for slain conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium, Arizona, U.S., September 21, 2025.(REUTERS)

During his speech, Carson sharply criticized Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for her recent remarks labeling Kirk's beliefs as “ignorant.”

Carson defended Kirk’s intellectual prowess, stating, “Some say Charlie Kirk was ignorant because he didn’t have a college degree? I’ve seen him run CIRCLES around people with college degrees!”

Also Read: Charlie Kirk Funeral Live Updates: Trump, Elon Musk and others attend Charlie Kirk's memorial service in Arizona

What did AOC say?

On Friday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 35, opposed a congressional resolution honoring the life and legacy of Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated on September 10, 2025, during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University.

In a House floor speech, AOC argued that the resolution was introduced on a “purely partisan basis, instead of uniting Congress."

While condemning Kirk’s murder, she expressed concerns about the resolution’s portrayal of him, stating it caused “brings great pain to the millions of Americans who endured segregation, Jim Crow and the legacy of bigotry today.”

She then critiqued Kirk’s ideology, saying, “We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was, a man who believed that the Civil Rights Act that granted Black Americans the right to vote was a mistake, who, after the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, claimed that ‘some amazing patriot' should bail out his brutal assailant and accused Jews of controlling ‘not just the colleges – it’s the nonprofits, it’s the movies, it’s Hollywood, it’s all of it.'”

Ocasio-Cortez concluded, "His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans — far from the ‘working tirelessly to promote unity’ as asserted by the majority in this resolution.”

The resolution described Kirk as a “devoted Christian,” “dedicated husband,” and “loving father” of two.

