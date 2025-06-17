Did Giorgia Meloni, Macron hold ‘secret talks’ at G7? Video of Italian leader rolling eyes at French Prez sparks frenzy

During the G7 summit roundtable, French President Emmanuel Macron muttered something to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who was seen rolling her eyes. US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were also present for the meeting. French President Macron's whisper to Italian PM Meloni at the G7 summit prompted her to roll her eyes, leading to viral reactions online.

In a now viral video, Meloni is seen bending towards Macron, who is seated next to her. The leaders were spotted whispering while covering their faces with their hands on Monday, June 16, the opening day of the summit in Alberta, Canada. As they continue their discussion, the Italian leader seemed dissatisfied with the remarks as sherolled her eyes.

Trade was the “primary focus” during the summit, which was attended by the leaders of the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the other G7 nations as they discussed global issues, including trade, security, and technology.

Internet goes crazy

The “secret talks” between the French and Italian presidents have already sparked a frenzy on the internet.

Reacting to the video, one X user wrote: “Too expressive. Why does she do that?”

“I hope she doesn’t trust him,” a second user said.

“Ok if that's your spin, I see Macron whispering something, probably has to do with Trump, she rolls her eyes, gives him a 👍 up in agreement,” a third user stated.

“This looks like a scene from a reality show,” the fourth person reacted.

Trump snubs Macron after G7 exit

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump unexpectedly departed the 51st G7 Summit in Alberta on Monday night, one day ahead of schedule, claiming the growing Iran-Israel confrontation as the primary reason for his departure, NPR reported.

Macron claimed that Trump had suggested a ceasefire, but Trump told reporters that he had “to be back as soon as I can” and subsequently wrote on Truth Social that his absence had “nothing to do with a ceasefire.”

In a unified statement following his departure, the G7 leaders demanded “a de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza.”