Did Hayden Panettiere die after consuming pill laced with fentanyl? Shocking details revealed

Hayden Panettiere passed away after consuming a single pill, which is suspected to have been oxycodone mixed with fentanyl, as reported on Monday. Authorities are reportedly focusing their investigation on her alleged dealer.

The death of Hayden Panettiere, believed to be from an overdose, has prompted investigations into her drug dealer. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

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According to several law enforcement sources linked to the case, the actress is believed to have met with her “long-term drug dealer” in Los Angeles ahead of her flight to South Carolina, where she tragically died from an apparent overdose on August 16, just days before her 37th birthday.

According to sources, she seemingly ingested a single pill on the day of her death, which proved to be lethal as it contained fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

Hayden Panettiere died due to overdose of drug?

Panettiere is believed to have died due to an overdose. However, officials have not disclosed the precise cause of her death. They cautioned that toxicology results may require as long as 12 weeks to be finalized.

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{{^usCountry}} The recent developments arise alongside reports indicating that authorities are focusing on a possible drug dealer related to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The recent developments arise alongside reports indicating that authorities are focusing on a possible drug dealer related to the case. {{/usCountry}}

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According to TMZ, officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration in Los Angeles and South Carolina are conducting an investigation.

Reports suggest that Panettiere's abusive ex-partner, Brian Hickerson, who accompanied her on the flight and was present at the South Carolina apartment where she passed away, has already had a meeting with DEA officials.

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Hayden Panettiere and bag of medication

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The specifics of what Hickerson disclosed to law enforcement remain unclear. However, he had previously informed the police that Panettiere possessed a "bag of medication."

The specific medications that Panettiere was allegedly using were omitted from the Greenville City Police report, although it was noted that there were nine distinct types.

Panettiere, renowned for her performances in Heroes and Nashville, candidly discussed her struggles with addiction in her memoir, This is Me: A Reckoning, which was released merely three months prior to her passing.

She openly discussed her struggles with alcohol, opioid dependency, and postpartum depression.

Hayden Panettiere's postpartum depression

Panettiere disclosed that she was merely 15 years old when a member of her team provided her with what she referred to as “happy pills” before her appearance on the red carpet.

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Panettiere resorted to alcohol as she faced postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter, Kaya, in 2014. She shares her daughter with former heavyweight champion, Wladimir Klitschko.

The actress experienced jaundice, a condition characterized by the yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes due to inadequate liver function.

“Doctors told me my liver was going to give out,” Panettiere said.

“A doctor told me that if I didn’t stop drinking, I’d be dead within five years,” she stated in her book.