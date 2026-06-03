Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has claimed that it attacked the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, and an airbase and helicopters, using drones and missiles, Iranian media reported. The strike was made in response to what the IRGC describes as a US attack on a communications tower south of Qeshm Island.

Did Iran's IRGC strike US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with missiles, drones? US CENTCOM reveals ‘truth’(Unsplash - representational image)

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The IRGC also claimed that its navy targeted a vessel called Panaya with missiles in response to a US attack on an Iranian tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with a projectile, which ended up damaging the engine room. “Disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will carry a heavy price for the US military,” local media cited the IRGC as saying.

U.S. Central Command rejects claims

However, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has now officially rejected Iranian claims that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck the U.S. Fifth Fleet headquarters at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain. It claimed that all incoming threats were successfully intercepted or neutralized, and that no US facilities were struck.

“Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claims they struck U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a U.S. air base in the region with missiles and drones today. FALSE,” the U.S. Central Command wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} TRUTH: All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TRUTH: All Iranian attacks on American forces failed. U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against unwarranted Iranian aggression,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, the US also said that it struck and "disabled an unladen oil tanker" that was sailing towards Iran, as part of Washington's naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, the BBC reported. The US Central Command claimed that a US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the engine room of the Botswana-flagged M/T vessel, after its crew "ignored repeated warnings.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, the US also said that it struck and "disabled an unladen oil tanker" that was sailing towards Iran, as part of Washington's naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, the BBC reported. The US Central Command claimed that a US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the engine room of the Botswana-flagged M/T vessel, after its crew "ignored repeated warnings.” {{/usCountry}}

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On April 12, the US military started enforcing its blockade of all vessels entering and exiting Iranian ports.

The CENTCOM said in a statement that US forces "enforced blockade measures against Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie as it transited international waters toward Kharg Island.”

It added that the ship's crew had failed "to comply with directions from US forces multiple times over a 24-hour period.”

As many as six commercial vessels have been disabled and another 122 redirected since the blockade went into force, according to the CENTCOM.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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