Did IShowSpeed have a baby? Viral livestream sparks rumors

It was a moment that momentarily shocked millions of fans around the world. On April 1, 2026, popular YouTuber IShowSpeed appeared emotional during a livestream, claiming he had secretly become a father to a daughter and was planning to delete his YouTube channel. Many viewers believed the announcement was real — until the dramatic reveal that it was all an elaborate April Fools’ prank. IShowSpeed pictured. (REUTERS)

The Internet-Breaking Livestream The 21-year-old content creator is not having a baby. During a 13-minute livestream on April 1, IShowSpeed held what appeared to be a baby while speaking in a serious and emotional tone. He told his audience that he had gotten a girl pregnant eight months earlier, had a daughter, and felt it was time to “grow up,” start a family, and delete his YouTube channel — which has over 51.8 million subscribers. The delivery was so convincing that many fans initially took the news literally.

The Prank Reveal Towards the end of the stream, IShowSpeed suddenly dropped the “baby” — revealing it to be a doll — and shouted, “April Fools! Green apples!” This instantly broke character and confirmed the entire story was fake. His close friend and cameraman, Slipz, took the prank further by posting an emotional “farewell” message on X, claiming he was leaving the IShowSpeed team. That post was also part of the planned April Fools’ joke.

Not the First Baby Rumor This wasn’t the first time the topic of IShowSpeed having a baby made headlines. On February 27, during a group livestream with MrBeast and around 50 other creators, Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) jokingly claimed that Speed had a big announcement: he was having a baby. The joke caused significant online confusion at the time. IShowSpeed later addressed the rumors directly in a March 4, 2026 stream. He denied having a child and said he planned to have one around the age of 26.

By- Vidushi Mishra