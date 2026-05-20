Did JD Vance joke Karoline Leavitt should be VP? What he said: 'When Usha has our baby...'

US Vice President JD Vance sparked laughter during a White House press briefing after joking that press secretary Karoline Leavitt should temporarily take over his job when his wife, Usha Vance, gives birth later this year.

Karoline Leavitt (R) gave birth to her daughter Viviana on May 1.(Bloomberg Photos)

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The light-hearted exchange took place Tuesday as Vance filled in for Leavitt at the White House briefing room while she remains on maternity leave following the birth of her second child earlier this month.

What did JD Vance say?

Political commentator Eric Daugherty shared a clip of the moment on X, jokingly writing that Vance agreed to step in as press secretary on “ONE CONDITION.”

Opening the briefing, Vance praised Leavitt and wished her well as she spends time with her family.

“It’s cool to be here. I want to give a shout out, of course, to the person I am replacing today, Karoline Leavitt, who hopefully is at home enjoying some time with her beautiful kids,” Vance said.

He then joked that he had made a deal with Leavitt before agreeing to take over the briefing duties.

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{{^usCountry}} “I told Karoline I would stand in for her today for the White House press briefing on the condition that when Usha has our baby in July that she would be vice president for a couple of weeks,” Vance said, drawing laughter from the room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I told Karoline I would stand in for her today for the White House press briefing on the condition that when Usha has our baby in July that she would be vice president for a couple of weeks,” Vance said, drawing laughter from the room. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Marco Rubio steps in for first White House press briefing, draws laughter

Karoline Leavitt welcomes second child

Leavitt gave birth to her daughter Viviana on May 1. Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “She is here, and she is perfect.”

Leavitt, 28, and her husband Nicholas Riccio also share a son, Niko, who was born in July 2024.

The outlet reported that Leavitt delayed the start of her maternity leave following the attempted attack targeting President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner period before officially stepping away from her duties in late April.

She has also made history as the first sitting White House press secretary to become pregnant while serving in the role.

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Also Read: Karoline Leavitt's maternity leave: Will Trump replace her as White House press secretary? What we know

Usha Vance expecting fourth child

Meanwhile, Vance and Usha announced in January that they are expecting their fourth child, another baby boy, due in late July, according to The US Sun.

The couple already share three children: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

Earlier this year, Usha spoke to NBC News about balancing pregnancy with her public role as second lady. “My last pregnancy, there were a lot of sweat pants,” she said. “I was working from home.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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