Is Lil Baby a suspect in Keion White shooting at Super Bowl after party? Details here

Rapper Lil Baby's role in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers defensive end, Keion White, has come under scrutiny. White was shot at a stripper party after Super Bowl 60 at the Dahlia’s bar in San Francisco early Monday morning. Keion White (L) and rapper Lil Baby. (File Photos)

Rapper Lil Baby's link to the shooting was reported by the local newspaper, San Francisco Standard, which said that the 49ers star was shot after an argument with Lil Baby and his entourage. The argument reportedly started after Lil Baby, whose real name is Dominique Jones, and his entourage tried to enter White's private event at the Mission Street bar.

Did Lil Baby Shoot Keion White? Although the shooting stemmed from an argument between Lil Baby and Keion White's entourages, it is unclear if it was the rapper who fired at Keion White. As of now, the San Francisco Police Department has not named a suspect. The involvement of Lil Baby was confirmed by the SF Standard based on an exclusive report on the police report in the case.

It is also unclear if the police are investigating Lil Baby as a potential suspect.

Keion White Shooting: What We Know So Far Keion White was shot in the ankle early Monday morning after the argument and altercation at Dahlia's. He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery, and the police have confirmed that his injuries are non-life-threatening.

According to reports, police found two shell casings at the bar: one a 9mm and another a .45-calibre. It indicates that at least two shots were fired. It's also unclear if anyone from Keion White entourage fired.

The police reported that a stripper's party was going on at the bar when officers arrived at the scene, per the SF standard. The incident is under active investigation by the SFPD’s Strategic Investigation Unit, and no arrests have been made, as of this writing.