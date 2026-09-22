Who is Betsy Klein? Melania Trump approves CNN reporter for major event amid Trump's ban on outlet

Melania Trump appears to have reversed her husband Donald Trump's controversial decision to exclude multiple news organizations from White House access before her scheduled participation in New York for the UN General Assembly, which commences on September 22.

Melania Trump has allowed CNN's Betsy Klein to cover her initiative in New York, reversing Donald Trump's ban on several news organizations' White House access. (via REUTERS)

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The First Lady will permit CNN correspondent Betsy Klein to be present and provide coverage of her Fostering the Future initiative in New York City on Tuesday, as per CNN's chief media analyst Brian Stelter on Monday.

"We're going to see reporters get creative," Stelter said. "That's what we do sometimes when we have to. We're going to see reporters try and get credentialed in other ways."

Deep Dive What were the implications of Melania Trump's decision to allow CNN coverage at her event? Melania Trump's decision to allow CNN coverage seemed to counter her husband's media ban and raised questions about press access during her Fostering the Future initiative at the UN General Assembly. Why did Trump implement a ban on CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from the White House? Trump banned CNN, MSNBC, and Politico from the White House, claiming these outlets had spread 'fake news' and suggesting that their reporting posed a threat to national security. How has the media's response to Trump's White House ban affected coverage of his events? In solidarity with CNN, other major networks halted their pool coverage of Trump's events, resulting in significant instances where broadcasts, like his speech at the helipad launch, lacked video and audio feed.

"I'm told, for example, a CNN reporter has already been approved by the office of the First Lady to cover an event with Melania Trump on the sidelines of the UN tomorrow," he added. "So I'm expecting more of those sorts of things to happen."

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{{^usCountry}} "There will still be coverage of what the President and the First Lady are doing, but it's not going to be through the official pool because Trump has instituted this ban." Who is Betsy Klein? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There will still be coverage of what the President and the First Lady are doing, but it's not going to be through the official pool because Trump has instituted this ban." Who is Betsy Klein? {{/usCountry}}

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Klein, a senior White House correspondent for CNN, reported last week that Secret Service personnel confiscated her press credentials at a White House security checkpoint subsequent to Trump's implementation of media access restrictions.

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Klein's reporting experience encompasses the Biden, Trump, and Obama administrations, alongside extensive coverage of domestic and international policy matters, the federal government's pandemic response initiatives, economic developments, presidential families, significant presidential diplomatic missions and international summits, and the 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Klein became a member of CNN's political division in 2014. She initiated her professional journalism career at ABC News, where she received an Emmy Award as a contributing member of the "Good Morning America" program. She completed her undergraduate education at Duke University, earning a degree in Cultural Anthropology.

Also Read: Major TV networks back CNN amid Trump ban, suspend White House pool coverage, ‘There will be no replacement…’

President Trump's ban on 3 media outlets

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President Trump declared on Friday, September 18, that CNN, MSNBC, and Politico would be prohibited from accessing the White House premises, asserting that these media organizations had disseminated what he characterized as “fake news”.

The three media organizations later initiated legal proceedings against Trump and several of his senior advisors, contending that the limitations imposed on their access constitute a “direct assault on the First Amendment”.

A judicial officer presiding over the matter has established a deadline of Tuesday for the Trump administration to submit its response.

The White House media pool declared on Monday that it would discontinue coordinated media coverage of Trump, thereby intensifying the ongoing conflict regarding journalist access.

Launch of Trump TV

The White House has launched 'Trump TV', a continuous streaming service dedicated to disseminating administration announcements, presidential statements, and supplementary coverage pertaining to the sitting US President.

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Following Trump's prohibition of the three outlets and the television networks' refusal to participate, Melania's New York City event will proceed as scheduled, with emphasis placed on collaborative partnerships with technology enterprises.