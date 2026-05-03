Did Michael Porter Jr. calls cops on Celina Powell? Wild address leak drama explained

The Brooklyn Nets star, Michael Porter Jr., was involved in an incident that led to police intervention. The NBA star's house address got leaked. According to Hotnewhiphop, social media influencer Celina Powell broke into Porter Jr's house while he was out and then leaked his address on her Instagram story. The situation forced Porter to call the police and vacate his place by packing all his valuable jewelry.

What led to the alleged incident

Michael Porter Jr. reportedly contacted police after an alleged address leak incident(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Powell was expected to join streamers N3on, Steiny and Porter Jr. for a broadcast. The events took an unexpected turn when she learned their plan, which was not in her favor. In return, Powell entered Porter's house and shared his address through her Instagram story when he was absent.

The police were called to the scene due to security concerns. There were no arrests reported. The incident forced Porter Jr. to leave his residence temporarily to avoid the risks of unwanted intrusion.

Porter reacts to the situation

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{{^usCountry}} Porter expressed his frustration later through Instagram live and described this event as the weirdest event in his life. He indicated that he had no idea about Powell's action and distancing himself from any personal connection to the incident. Who are Michael Porter Jr. and Celina Powell? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Porter expressed his frustration later through Instagram live and described this event as the weirdest event in his life. He indicated that he had no idea about Powell's action and distancing himself from any personal connection to the incident. Who are Michael Porter Jr. and Celina Powell? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Michael Porter Jr. is a professional basketball player currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets and previously played with the Denver Nuggets. Porter is known for his scoring ability. He has averaged over 20 points per game in recent seasons and is considered one of the league’s prominent forwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Michael Porter Jr. is a professional basketball player currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets and previously played with the Denver Nuggets. Porter is known for his scoring ability. He has averaged over 20 points per game in recent seasons and is considered one of the league’s prominent forwards. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Celina Powell is a social media personality known for her online presence and past controversies involving high-profile athletes and celebrities. She has frequently been in the spotlight for viral incidents connected to public figures. The influencer has more than 3 million Instagram followers and a large social media following. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Celina Powell is a social media personality known for her online presence and past controversies involving high-profile athletes and celebrities. She has frequently been in the spotlight for viral incidents connected to public figures. The influencer has more than 3 million Instagram followers and a large social media following. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: What is Celina Powell-Offset controversy? Graphic video leads to Cardi B New Year's speculation

Privacy concerns raised by the incident

For public figures, these incidents can create serious troubles. Moreover, incidents like this destroy their private lives. The alleged leak has highlighted ongoing concerns about privacy for public figures. Despite the severity of the claims, there has been no official confirmation of charges or legal action at this stage.

By Roshan Tony

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