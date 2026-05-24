Did Nasire Best threaten to kill Trump in the past? Laura Loomer shares suspect's post on Butler assassination attempt

Laura Loomer has claimed on X that Nasire Best, the 21-year-old man shot and killed by agents outside the White House on Saturday, May 23, had previously posted threats to kill President Donald Trump. CNN also reported that social media belonging to Best includes one post that appeared to threaten violence against Trump, and another where he wrote, “I’m actually the son of God.”

Did Nasire Best threaten to kill Trump in the past? Old post resurfaces (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo)(REUTERS)

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Sharing what Loomer claimed was a TikTok post by Best, she wrote, “The shooter at the White House today, identified as a black male named Nasire Best made previous threats of assassinating President Trump on his Tik Tok. This was posted on his Tik Tok on December 9, 2025.”

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{{^usCountry}} Loomer added, “He said if he was the Butler shooter, Trump would be dead. Thank God the shooter has been killed. I’m sure his friends will say he Dindu Nuffin… they always do.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer added, “He said if he was the Butler shooter, Trump would be dead. Thank God the shooter has been killed. I’m sure his friends will say he Dindu Nuffin… they always do.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Read More | Who was Nasire Best? 5 things about suspect identified in shooting near White House {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More | Who was Nasire Best? 5 things about suspect identified in shooting near White House {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The post includes the iconic photo of Trump with his fist raised after being shot at the Butler rally by Thomas Matthew Crooks. A text overlay reads, “Man cuh aint have no aim if it was me behind the (gun emoji) it woulda been a totally different story”. What we know about Nasire Best {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post includes the iconic photo of Trump with his fist raised after being shot at the Butler rally by Thomas Matthew Crooks. A text overlay reads, “Man cuh aint have no aim if it was me behind the (gun emoji) it woulda been a totally different story”. What we know about Nasire Best {{/usCountry}}

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Best had previous encounters with the Secret Service, court records show, according to CNN. He was killed after he approached a checkpoint outside the White House and began shooting at officers. A bystander was hit in the exchange.

Trump was in the White House at the time. He was unharmed.

Read More | How many assassination attempts have been made on Trump? Shooting near White House sparks concerns

Last summer, officers had encountered Best several times, according to a court affidavit, which says he was “known to the Secret Service” for “walking around the White House complex inquiring how to gain access at various entry points.” The documents said that he was involuntarily committed on June 26, 2025, for “obstructing vehicle entry” to part of the White House complex.

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Best ignored warning signs on July 10 last year and walked into a restricted area outside the White House, per the affidavit. There, several officers confronted him. Best claimed he was Jesus and said “that he wanted to get arrested,” the report said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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