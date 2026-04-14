Did NBA YoungBoy go live ‘declaring war’ after NBA Ben 10 shooting? Viral post sparks debate

A viral post on X has ignited discussion after alleging that rapper NBA YoungBoy went live “declaring war” following the shooting of his close associate, NBA Ben 10. The claims, however, remain unverified even as confirmed details about the Houston incident emerge.

NBA Ben 10, an affiliate of YoungBoy (in photo) and member of the Never Broke Again (NBA) collective, was critically injured in a shooting at Houston’s Confessions nightclub.(Getty Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post, shared by an account named Obsrvate, claimed YoungBoy “went live crashing out and declaring war” after NBA Ben 10 was shot in Houston and allegedly left paralyzed.

It also attributed several statements to the rapper, including:

“I’m going to war with the whole Detroit”

“I ain’t dropped a bag since Von got handled…”

“I been riding around here for 3 days”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The post drew strong reactions and speculation online. However, there has been no official confirmation that the video is recent. What we know about the Houston shooting {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post drew strong reactions and speculation online. However, there has been no official confirmation that the video is recent. What we know about the Houston shooting {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to The Sunday Guardian, NBA Ben 10, an affiliate of YoungBoy and member of the Never Broke Again (NBA) collective, was critically injured in a shooting at Houston’s Confessions nightclub. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Sunday Guardian, NBA Ben 10, an affiliate of YoungBoy and member of the Never Broke Again (NBA) collective, was critically injured in a shooting at Houston’s Confessions nightclub. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the incident began as an attempted robbery that escalated into gunfire. Two people were injured and taken to hospital with serious wounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the incident began as an attempted robbery that escalated into gunfire. Two people were injured and taken to hospital with serious wounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rumors about NBA Ben 10’s death spread rapidly on social media, but family members dismissed them. “Ten is alert… Stop the made-up stories,” a relative said, confirming he is alive though in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rumors about NBA Ben 10’s death spread rapidly on social media, but family members dismissed them. “Ten is alert… Stop the made-up stories,” a relative said, confirming he is alive though in critical condition. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: ‘Threats, personal attacks, non-stop spam’: Boss threatens to call employee’s dad

Social media reactions

The viral claims prompted reactions online. Some users warned that if the alleged statements were real, they could have serious legal consequences, with one comment suggesting such videos could be used as evidence.

Others questioned the authenticity of the post itself, speculating that the clip might be old or misrepresented. Some also criticized the spread of unverified claims during an ongoing investigation.

Also Read: Alex Cooper vs Alix Earle feud explained: What really happened? – ‘Just say it yourself’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As of now, NBA YoungBoy has not issued any verified public statement regarding the shooting or the viral claims circulating online.

Authorities in Houston are continuing to investigate the shooting, reviewing surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses to determine the exact sequence of events.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON