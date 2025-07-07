Did the Ingram Dam on Guadalupe River fail? Here's what we know amid evacuation alert in Kerrville, Texas

An emergency evacuation alert was issued on Sunday for Kerrville, Texas, warning of potential flooding in the North Fork of the Guadalupe River. The alert stated: "High confidence of river flooding at North Fork of the river. Move to higher ground." Men ride in an airboat on the Guadalupe River as they look for missing people in Hunt, Texas, on July 6, 2025, following severe flash flooding that occurred during the July 4 holiday weekend. (RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

Amid the warning, unverified reports began circulating online claiming that the Ingram Dam, located on the Guadalupe River just downstream from Hunt and upstream from Kerrville, had failed. However, as of Sunday evening, there is no official confirmation of a dam failure, and the claims appear to be unfounded rumors.

Multiple local residents have publicly confirmed that the dam remains intact.

One Facebook user wrote, “If you're out searching the constable just told me there is no wall of water coming and the Ingram dam did not break.”

Another reported, “Ingram Dam is 100% intact and fine.”

A third person reported, “There are reports of significant flooding along the Guadalupe, and it’s true that Ingram is located just downstream from Hunt and upstream from Kerrville. However, it appears that the Ingram spillway was overtopped due to the extreme rainfall, not that the dam itself broke or failed.”

Another person wrote, “Received word the dam has not broken.”

New Flooding Concerns Amid Rainfall

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an updated emergency alert warning of flooding in Hunt, Ingram, and Kerrville due to ongoing rainfall. The alert also extends to eastern Burnet County, western Williamson County, and northwestern Travis County, and is in effect until 6 PM local time Sunday.

According to the NWS, “High confidence of river flooding to include river rise at North Fork of Guadalupe River. Evacuate the Guadalupe River and low lying areas. Move to higher ground.”