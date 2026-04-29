Did Tommaso Cioni attend Olympic event after Nancy Guthrie reported missing? Fact-checking bizarre claim

Nancy Guthrie, who remained missing, was last seen at night on January 31, 2026 (ET) by Tommaso Cioni, the husband of Today co-host Savannah's sister, Annie Guthrie. Following the FBI's release of images and videos featuring a masked person of interest in Nancy's case, the online community has been rife with speculations suggesting that Tommaso Cioni may be the abductor. In the midst of this, new allegations concerning his purported questionable actions just hours after the abduction have emerged.

Tommaso Cioni, linked to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, is under scrutiny as he was the last to see her. (X/@CoffindafferFBI)

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What specific controversial actions did Cioni take following Nancy's abduction? Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie's son-in-law, has kept a notably low profile since her kidnapping. However, public curiosity regarding him has not diminished, as he was the last person to see Nancy alive before her disappearance.

A journalist named Jonathan Lee Riches, commonly referred to as JLR, who has been extensively reporting on the Nancy case, recently posed a question to his X (formerly Twitter) followers: "What has Tommaso Cioni done to find Nancy Guthrie?"

“I don't think Tommaso has done anything,” one X user responded.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Former FBI agent explains why case details are being withheld: 'would light a fire'

Did Tommaso Cioni attend Olympic event?

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{{^usCountry}} The person who wrote the tweet expressed that they found Tommaso's actions, occurring just hours after his mother-in-law's abduction, to be inappropriate. They claimed that the day following Nancy's disappearance, he attended an Olympic event instead of participating in the search for Annie Guthrie's mother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The person who wrote the tweet expressed that they found Tommaso's actions, occurring just hours after his mother-in-law's abduction, to be inappropriate. They claimed that the day following Nancy's disappearance, he attended an Olympic event instead of participating in the search for Annie Guthrie's mother. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the user on X, this was not the "correct thing to do," especially considering his positive relationship with Nancy. It is important to note that the assertion regarding Tommaso's presence at the Olympics has not been verified by the authorities conducting the investigation or by any reliable source, and it is solely based on speculation circulating online. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the user on X, this was not the "correct thing to do," especially considering his positive relationship with Nancy. It is important to note that the assertion regarding Tommaso's presence at the Olympics has not been verified by the authorities conducting the investigation or by any reliable source, and it is solely based on speculation circulating online. {{/usCountry}}

Here's the tweet making buzz (X)

{{^usCountry}} How did Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni initially become associated with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How did Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni initially become associated with Nancy Guthrie's disappearance? {{/usCountry}}

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NewsNation journalist, Ashleigh Banfield, stated on her podcast that Tommaso Cioni was considered a "prime suspect," referencing an unverified source from law enforcement. Annie Guthrie and her spouse, Cioni, are currently facing significant scrutiny as they were among the last persons to see Nancy prior to her vanishing from her Tucson residence on January 31, 2026.

Tommaso allegedly drove Nancy home following a family dinner on Saturday evening, Eastern Time, and verified that she was safely inside at around 9:30 p.m. Importantly, officials have not identified Annie or Tommaso as suspects in this investigation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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