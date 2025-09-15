Did Trump admit ‘smart people don’t like me' amid Charlie Kirk killing row? Video viral

A video showing President Donald Trump apparently saying ‘smart people don’t like me' is going viral on social media. The 79-year-old can be seen dressed up, talking to a room filled with people at a location that is tagged as his golf club in Bedminster. As the clip surfaced on social media, users mocked the president. A billboard showing an image of US President Donald Trump (L) embracing US prominent right-wing activist Charlie Kirk(AFP)

“Trump: Smart people don’t like me. I'm amazed, that he didn't actually lie about something,” one person commented on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Smart people don't like me." - Donald Trump, accidentally telling the truth," another person tweeted. HT.com cannot verify the authenticity of the video or the claims yet. The White House is yet to comment on the viral video.

Charlie Kirk death row

Trump's comments come days after he made several remarks on Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination. Tyler Robinson has been identified as the 31-year-old's killer. A funeral is being planned, and the president said that he’s planning to attend.

"I'd like to see it [the nation] heal," Trump told NBC News. "But we’re dealing with a radical left group of lunatics, and they don’t play fair and they never did."

In a video released from the Oval Office shortly after the shooting, Trump pledged to pursue ‘each and every one of those who contributed this atrocity … including the organizations that fund and support it’.

Speaking about suspect Robinson's motives, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said: "There clearly was a leftist ideology. Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep.”

Cox said the suspect's partner was transgender, which some politicians have pointed to as a sign Robinson was targeting Kirk, the founder of Turning Points USA, for his anti-trans views. But authorities have not said whether it is relevant as they investigate Robinson’s motive.

“The roommate was a romantic partner, a male transitioning to female,” Cox said. “I can say that he has been incredibly cooperative, this partner has been very cooperative, had no idea that this was happening.”

(With AP inputs)