Trump calls for a 50-100% tariff on China to break Russia’s war machine

US President Donald Trump called on NATO to impose 50-100% tariffs on China to weaken its economic grip over Russia, which, according to him, will lead to an end to the war in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump issued a letter to NATO nations on Saturday.(AP)

Trump also issued a letter to NATO nations on Saturday, asking them to stop buying Russian oil and impose major sanctions on Russia.

"I am ready to impose major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying oil from Russia," he said in a social media post.

“This, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR,” Trump further wrote.

NATO member Turkiye has been the third-largest buyer of Russian oil, after China and India. According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Other members of the 32-state alliance involved in purchasing Russian oil include Hungary and Slovakia.

Trump's letter follows his earlier threats of sanctions on Moscow and secondary sanctions on countries buying its oil, such as top buyers China and India, if no progress is made to end the war in Ukraine.

It also comes at a tense moment after the recent flight of multiple Russian drones into Poland, an escalatory move by Russia as it was entering the airspace of a NATO ally.

Last month, the US president imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing its continued imports of Russian oil, but has not taken similar action against China.