Is a ‘Charlie Kirk Act’ coming? Trump drops hint amid online push for media accountability

Demands for a ‘Charlie Kirk Act’ for media accountability, which began online, seem to have made their way to President Donald Trump. On his platform, Truth Social, Trump shared the video of a woman demanding that a media accountability act be brought. In the video, the woman suggests that the act should be named after Charlie Kirk. Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while attending an event at the Utah Valley University(X/@robsmithonline)

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA and an ally of the US President, was shot and killed while attending an event at the Utah Valley University on September 10. The woman, in the TikTok video shared by Trump, went on to claim that the Act was done away with by Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2013, and should now be brought back and turned into law.

In the video, the woman said that Trump should make it ‘impossible’ for the media to lie to American people, stating that this has brought ‘anarchy’. “Because of their constant lies, a man lost his life over it. Because of their constant hateful rhetoric of calling him a fascist, and a Nazi, and a white supremacist, and bigot – the same things they called to you – this man is dead,” the woman said in the TikTok that Trump shared.

Notably, the woman is talking here about the Smith-Mundt Act, which she now wants renamed after Kirk.

What is the Smith-Mundt Act?

As per the US government, “The US Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948, popularly referred to as the ‘Smith-Mundt Act,’ specifies the terms in which the U.S. government can engage in public diplomacy.”

“Among the provisions of the 1948 Act was “the creation of an information service to disseminate abroad information about the United States, its people, and policies.” A major vehicle to achieve this objective was the development of the international broadcasting station, Voice of America (VOA),” it adds.

Notably, Obama amended the Act, allowing for materials made by the State Department and Broadcasting Board of Governors (BBG) to be made available within the US.

Clamors for a Charlie Kirk Act

The woman whose video Trump shared isn't the only one who wants a Charlie Kirk Act. There has been significant buzz about this on social media, with person writing on X “Call it ‘The Charlie Kirk Act’. Another one of Obama’s evil plans intentionally used to weaponize. Bring back the Smith-Mundt Act and call it 'The Charlie Kirk Act'.”

Another said, “The Charlie Kirk Act. Bankrupt lying media with fines so massive they can’t keep spewing propaganda. They called him a Nazi, fascist, supremacist… now he’s dead because of it. Enough talk. Time to make them pay.” Yet another remarked, “I support this whole heartedly.”

A change.org petition has also been started so that the Charlie Kirk Act is enacted to restore media accountability. At the time of writing, it has garnered 17,771 verified signatures.