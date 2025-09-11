From Obama to Netanyahu, condolences pour in for Charlie Kirk | Who said what

Global leaders and US lawmakers, cutting across political lines, condemned the brutal killing of Charlie Kirk, a conservative leader and close ally of President Donald Trump. The 31-year-old right-wing activist died after he was shot in the neck during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University. Charlie Kirk was responding to a question on mass shooting at the Utah Valley University event when he was shot in the neck. (Reuters)

From Trump to Obama, to Giorgia Meloni and Benjamin Netanyahu, tributes and condolences poured in for Charlie Kirk.

Law enforcement authorities have said that the shooting is still an active investigation, adding that a manhunt is on to nab the shooter.

US Lawmakers:

President Donald Trump: In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced the death of the "great and even legendary" Charlie Kirk. He said that no one understood or had the 'Heart of the Youth' in all of America better than Kirk. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially by me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" He later released a video statement and expressed anger over his ally's assassination. Trump blamed the 'radical left' for his killing and vowed to punish each individual involved in Kirk's death.

Vice President JD Vance: He reshared Trump's Truth Social post on X and said, "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord." Earlier, Vance had requested people to say a prayer for Kirk, describing him a "genuinely good guy and a young father".

Ex-President Joe Biden: Democrat leader and former President Joe Biden condemned the killing of Charlie Kirk and asserted that there "is no place in our country for this kind of violence", urging for it to "end now". He posted on X and added, "Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk's family and loved ones."

Former VP Kamala Harris: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, Kamala Harris said she was "deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah". In a post on X, she wrote, "Let me be clear: Political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence."

Former President Barack Obama: In a post on X, the Democrat leader said, "We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children."

Donald Trump Jr: The US President's son condoled the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk and called him his "little brother". Resharing the confirmation of Kirk's death, Trump Jr., wrote, "I love you brother. You gave so many people the courage to speak up and we will not ever be silenced." In a separate post later, he added, "This isn’t my strong suit and I don’t even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me - and to millions of people around the world - he was a true inspiration." He said that Kirk's legacy does not end here, noting that the 31-year-old poured into millions of young people who will carry forward the torch he lit.

Global leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: Describing Charlie Kirk as a "lion-hearted friend of Israel", Netanyahu said the conservative leader was murdered for "speaking truth and defending freedom". In a post on X, he further said that Kirk fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilisation. "I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place. We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk," the Israeli PM said.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer: "It is heartbreaking that a young family has been robbed of a father and a husband," Starmer posted on X. Saying that everyone must be free to debate openly and freely without fear, adding that "there can be no justification for political violence".

Italian President Giorgia Meloni: Taking to X, the Italian leader said she was "shocked" by the news of Charlie Kirk's killing. "An atrocious murder, a deep wound for democracy and for those who believe in freedom. My condolences to his family, to his loved ones, and to the American conservative community," Meloni added.

Canadian PM Mark Carney: Canada's Prime Minister said he was "appalled" by the murder of Charlie Kirk. He further said in a post on X, "There is no justification for political violence and every act of it threatens democracy. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones".