Who killed Charlie Kirk? FBI releases George Zinn, Zachariah Qureshi from custody as manhunt intensifies

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday local time in what authorities described as a targeted assassination during an outdoor student event at Utah Valley University. Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA founder, greets the crowd during the AmericaFest 2024 conference sponsored by conservative group Turning Point in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 19, 2024.(File Photo/REUTERS)

The 31-year-old co-founded the conservative youth group Turning Point USA and was a close ally of US President Donald Trump. He was pronounced dead hours after being taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Roughly 3,000 people were in attendance, said the Utah department of public safety (DPS) when Kirk was struck by a single bullet around 12:20 pm MST.

Authorities believe the shooter fired from a rooftop overlooking the courtyard. “Any additional clarifications cannot be provided to protect the integrity of our investigation,” a press release by the DPS said.

Two people were arrested shortly after the incident, but both were released following brief questioning after investigators found no connection to Charlie Kirk’s shooting.

Law enforcement officials said no one remained in custody as of Wednesday evening local time. However, a law enforcement official, speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, confirmed that investigators were pursuing a new ‘person of interest’.

“We initially took in George Zinn as a suspect. He was later released and charged with obstruction by UVU police. A second suspect, Zachariah Qureshi, was taken into custody and released after interrogation with law enforcement." the Utah DPS said.

“There are no current ties to the shooting with either of these individuals. There is an ongoing investigation and manhunt for the shooter,” the statement added.

According to an AP report, Zinn had previously pleaded guilty in 2013 to making terrorist threats after emailing Salt Lake City Marathon organizers about planting bombs at the finish line.

Utah governor Spencer Cox condemned the attack, calling it a “political assassination.” State DPS commissioner Beau Mason said the evidence suggests the shooter targeted only Kirk.

Trump calls Kirk ‘a martyr for truth and freedom’

Donald Trump, a longtime ally of Kirk, issued a video message from the Oval Office hours after he announced the passing away of Turning Point USA CEO.

He condemned the “demonizing” of political opponents and at the same time blamed what he called the “radical left” for fostering the environment that led to the killing.

“Radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives,” Trump said. “Charlie was a martyr for truth and freedom.”

In his remarks, Trump also referred to past shootings targeting Republicans, including attacks on United Healthcare’s CEO and Rep. Steve Scalise. He did not mention the killing of Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman, reported AP.

The Republican president has himself survived two assassination attempts, one of which left him wounded during last year’s presidential campaign.

Kirk’s rise in conservative politics

Kirk launched Turning Point USA in suburban Chicago in 2012 at the age of 18, alongside tea party activist William Montgomery. The group quickly spread across college campuses with its advocacy for low taxes and limited government.

But the turning point for the group came when it became one of Trump’s earliest and strongest grassroots backers. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Kirk served as a personal aide to Donald Trump Jr.