George Zinn identified as Charlie Kirk's shooting suspect? Truth behind viral old man video

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that a man, George Hodgson Zinn, was taken into custody at the Utah Valley University campus after Charlie Kirk was shot. However, he is not the shooting suspect. Officials confirmed that he was arrested for obstruction of justice and has been booked into the county jail. Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at a Utah university on Wednesday(AFP)

This comes after a video of officers arresting an elderly man surfaced on social media soon after Trump ally Charlie Kirk was fatally shot.

“We did have a suspect in custody, George Zinn, but he was released after we identified that he was not an accurate person of interest. However, he has been booked into the county jail for obstruction of justice,” Cox told reporters at a press conference.

Meanwhile, FBI director Kash Patel noted that a subject in the murder of Kirk is now in custody.

Read More: Charlie Kirk shooting: Exact moment Trump supporter was shot in the neck at Utah University - Video

“The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody. Thank you to the local and state authorities in Utah for your partnership with @fbi We will provide updates when able,” Patel wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be lowered to half-staff until Sunday evening.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Read More: 'Paid witches to curse..': News article viral after Charlie Kirk assassination at Utah University

The incident unfolded about 20 minutes into Kirk’s appearance on the “American Comeback Tour.” According to UVU spokeswoman Ellen Treanor, a shot was fired from a building roughly 200 yards away. Video circulating on social media captured the moment a loud pop rang out, followed by Kirk falling backward in his chair.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed Wednesday that one “person of interest” is in custody and said investigators have found no evidence of a second shooter. Authorities have not released a motive.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson urged leaders to denounce political violence, saying, “We can settle disagreements and disputes in a civil way.” The Republican National Committee praised Kirk as a “dedicated patriot,” while former Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama both condemned the violence and expressed condolences to his family. Kirk is survived by his wife and two young children.