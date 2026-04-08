Did Trump employ ‘Madman Theory’ to negotiate ceasefire with Iran? POTUS says ‘I used…’

President Donald Trump rejected the idea that he used the "Madman Theory" in negotiations for a cease-fire with Iran, asserting that he was ready to authorize strikes capable of destroying civilization.

Trump rejected the 'Madman Theory' in negotiations with Iran, emphasizing military strength.(AI generated image)

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Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran this evening — shortly after he had warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight” and approximately 90 minutes before a deadline he established for Tehran to come to an agreement with the United States.

“Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” he stated on Truth Social.

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{{^usCountry}} During a a phone interview with NY Post, Trump was questioned about the “madman” theory. He provided a different perspective, emphasizing the strength of the US military and his readiness to deploy it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a a phone interview with NY Post, Trump was questioned about the “madman” theory. He provided a different perspective, emphasizing the strength of the US military and his readiness to deploy it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I think that we have a phenomenal military that I rebuilt during my first term and I used in my second term, and I was willing to use it. I was willing to do it,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think that we have a phenomenal military that I rebuilt during my first term and I used in my second term, and I was willing to use it. I was willing to do it,” he stated. {{/usCountry}}

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“I think we have just a phenomenal group of people, just phenomenal. And we have a phenomenal, unparalleled in history military. And you see that, you know, we only use 8% of our military to do this," he added.

Trump calls ceasefire deal ‘big day for world peace’

Trump adopted an optimistic stance after the declaration of a two-week ceasefire, referring to it as a "big day for global peace."

Trump expressed on Truth Social that the US would assist in alleviating the "traffic buildup" in the Strait of Hormuz, an essential shipping route that transports approximately 20% of the world's daily oil supply.

Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process," he wrote on Truth Social.

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"We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin’ around' in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will," he continued.

He concluded by stating, "This could mark the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!"

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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