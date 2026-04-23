Did Trump stop execution of 8 Iranian women? Iran’s embassy ‘fact checks’ claim, calls him ‘delulu’
Doubts arise over Trump's claim that eight Iranian women were spared execution, with Iranian officials disputing his version of events.
Donald Trump has claimed that eight Iranian women protesters were spared execution following his intervention, a statement that drew pushback from Iranian officials.Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed.”
He added that four would be released immediately while four others would receive one-month prison sentences, thanking Iran’s leadership for respecting his request.
The US president had earlier appealed to Iranian authorities, writing: “I would greatly appreciate the release of these women… Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”
Iran’s embassy issues ‘fact check’
Iranian officials and diplomatic channels, however, strongly disputed Trump’s version of events. The Iranian Embassy in Sierra Leone posted a response on X, calling Trump a “losing warmonger, a liar, and absolutely delulu.”
The embassy also issued what it described as a “fact check,” stating: “4 of those 8 Iranian women Trump cited for hanging yesterday have been free for weeks. The others aren’t facing execution."
Also Read: Who are the 8 women Trump says Iran may execute and what charges do they reportedly face? Details{{/usCountry}}
Also Read: Who are the 8 women Trump says Iran may execute and what charges do they reportedly face? Details{{/usCountry}}
Questions over the claims{{/usCountry}}
Questions over the claims{{/usCountry}}
Doubts have also emerged over the accuracy of Trump’s assertion. The Mirror US reported that human rights groups believe only one of the women, identified as Bita Hemmati, had been sentenced to death.
At the same time, the Iranian embassy’s response suggested that the situation had been misrepresented entirely, insisting that several of the women referenced were already free.
Also Read: Iranian woman arrested in US over brokering sale of 'drones, bombs', others ammunition between Tehran and Sudan
White House backs Trump
Despite the criticism, the White House stood by Trump’s claim. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the president during an appearance on Fox News, saying, “Only President Trump could save the lives of these eight beautiful Iranian women… And now that will happen thanks to President Trump, because he's a humanitarian at heart."
Leavitt also said that Trump had extended the ceasefire with Iran while negotiations continue, adding that he has not set a deadline for a response from Tehran and that the timeline would be “dictated by the commander in chief."
The developments come amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, as both sides continue exerting pressure in key areas such as the Strait of Hormuz.