Did Trump stop execution of 8 Iranian women? Iran’s embassy ‘fact checks’ claim, calls him ‘delulu’

Donald Trump has claimed that eight Iranian women protesters were spared execution following his intervention, a statement that drew pushback from Iranian officials.Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed.”

President Donald Trump speaks during an event for NCAA national champions in the State Dining Room of the White House, April 21, in Washington. (AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He added that four would be released immediately while four others would receive one-month prison sentences, thanking Iran’s leadership for respecting his request.

The US president had earlier appealed to Iranian authorities, writing: “I would greatly appreciate the release of these women… Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!”

Iran’s embassy issues ‘fact check’

Iranian officials and diplomatic channels, however, strongly disputed Trump’s version of events. The Iranian Embassy in Sierra Leone posted a response on X, calling Trump a “losing warmonger, a liar, and absolutely delulu.”

The embassy also issued what it described as a “fact check,” stating: “4 of those 8 Iranian women Trump cited for hanging yesterday have been free for weeks. The others aren’t facing execution."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Questions over the claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questions over the claims {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Doubts have also emerged over the accuracy of Trump’s assertion. The Mirror US reported that human rights groups believe only one of the women, identified as Bita Hemmati, had been sentenced to death.

At the same time, the Iranian embassy’s response suggested that the situation had been misrepresented entirely, insisting that several of the women referenced were already free.

Also Read: Iranian woman arrested in US over brokering sale of 'drones, bombs', others ammunition between Tehran and Sudan

White House backs Trump

Despite the criticism, the White House stood by Trump’s claim. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the president during an appearance on Fox News, saying, “Only President Trump could save the lives of these eight beautiful Iranian women… And now that will happen thanks to President Trump, because he's a humanitarian at heart."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Leavitt also said that Trump had extended the ceasefire with Iran while negotiations continue, adding that he has not set a deadline for a response from Tehran and that the timeline would be “dictated by the commander in chief."

The developments come amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran, as both sides continue exerting pressure in key areas such as the Strait of Hormuz.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON