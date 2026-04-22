US-Iran update: List of 8 women who escaped execution after Trump's request, Tehran responds

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he has successfully halted the execution of eight women arrested during recent Iran protests. Four of them will be released immediately and the others will serve a one-month sentence. he added. However, Tehran has challenged these claims. Trump said he halted eight executions in Iran (X/Eyal Yakoby)

Trump claims intervention stopped executions In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison.”

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He added, “I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution.”

Earlier, Trump had publicly urged Iran to free the women, saying, “I would greatly appreciate the release of these women.”