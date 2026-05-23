Did Tulsi Gabbard resign over family reasons or was she forced out? What reports claim

Tulsi Gabbard announced on Friday that she was stepping down as Director of National Intelligence, citing her husband’s serious health condition. However, shortly after the announcement, reports emerged claiming that the White House had actually pushed her out, a suggestion the Trump administration has firmly denied.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard departs after attending a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 23, 2025. (AFP)

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In a resignation letter shared on X, Gabbard said her husband, Abraham Williams, had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and would need her full support in the coming months.

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” she wrote, adding that June 30 would be her final day in office.

She also described Williams as her “rock” throughout their marriage, mentioning his support during her military deployments, political campaigns and service in the Trump administration.

Also Read: Tulsi Gabbard and husband Abraham Williams' beautiful love story: From surf buddies to soulmates

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{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump later praised Gabbard on Truth Social, saying she had done “an incredible job” and expressing hope that her husband would recover soon. Report fuels speculation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump later praised Gabbard on Truth Social, saying she had done “an incredible job” and expressing hope that her husband would recover soon. Report fuels speculation {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Despite Gabbard’s public explanation, Reuters reported that a source familiar with the matter claimed she had been “forced out” by the White House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite Gabbard’s public explanation, Reuters reported that a source familiar with the matter claimed she had been “forced out” by the White House. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report triggered speculation about internal tensions within the administration. According to multiple reports, Gabbard had clashed at times with senior intelligence officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report triggered speculation about internal tensions within the administration. According to multiple reports, Gabbard had clashed at times with senior intelligence officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Questions were also raised over whether disagreements surrounding US military action against Iran may have contributed to the situation. Gabbard built much of her political identity around opposition to foreign wars, making Trump’s decision to strike Iran earlier this year politically complicated for her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Questions were also raised over whether disagreements surrounding US military action against Iran may have contributed to the situation. Gabbard built much of her political identity around opposition to foreign wars, making Trump’s decision to strike Iran earlier this year politically complicated for her. {{/usCountry}}

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The resignation also came months after National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent stepped down, saying he could not support the administration’s approach to the conflict.

Also Read: 'My husband Abraham Williams has been my rock': Tulsi Gabbard's emotional resignation letter after his cancer diagnosis

White House strongly denies claims

The White House dismissed suggestions that Gabbard was pressured into resigning.

Spokesperson Davis R. Ingle called the reports “slanderous” and defended both Trump and Gabbard.

“Tulsi Gabbard is an America First patriot who has served this country faithfully and extremely well over the last 16 months,” Ingle said in a statement.

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“As the President said, she is stepping aside to ensure that her husband becomes better than ever before. Any suggestion that the White House forced her to resign over her husband’s health is slanderous,” he added.

Gabbard’s exit marks another major departure from Trump’s Cabinet during his second term. The former Democratic congresswoman endorsed Trump during the 2024 election cycle. Her resignation follows other recent exits from the administration, including former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and former Attorney General Pam Bondi.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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