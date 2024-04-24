Diversity Visa 2025: Green Card lottery results date announced, here's what to know
Apr 24, 2024 07:13 PM IST
Check out when the DV-2025 program results will be declared
The US State Department manages the Green Card Lottery, also known as the Diversity Visa program. This program randomly selects winners from countries that have had low immigration rates to the US in the past and grants up to 55,000 green cards to the lucky winners. The results for the DV-2025 will be available online starting Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. EDT.
