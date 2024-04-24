 Diversity Visa 2025: Green Card lottery results date announced, here's what to know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diversity Visa 2025: Green Card lottery results date announced, here's what to know

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 24, 2024 07:13 PM IST

Check out when the DV-2025 program results will be declared

The US State Department manages the Green Card Lottery, also known as the Diversity Visa program. This program randomly selects winners from countries that have had low immigration rates to the US in the past and grants up to 55,000 green cards to the lucky winners. The results for the DV-2025 will be available online starting Saturday, May 4, at 12 p.m. EDT.

Image used for representational purposes
Image used for representational purposes

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Diversity Visa 2025: Green Card lottery results date announced, here's what to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On