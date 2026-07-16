DNA test reveals Colorado man was allegedly switched at birth; hospital sued nearly 40 years later

A Colorado man who says he was switched with another baby at birth is now suing the hospital where both children were born nearly four decades ago. Jeremy Morrison, along with Kyle Bylin and both families, has filed a lawsuit against Unity Medical Center in Grafton, North Dakota.

Jeremy Morrison has filed a lawsuit against Unity Medical Center in Grafton, North Dakota. (UnSplash)

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The case came to light after Morrison took a DNA test and learned that the people who raised him were not his biological parents. According to KKTV reporter Rachel Ramsey, the families are seeking damages and a jury trial, while the hospital denies responsibility for the alleged mix-up.

Who is Jeremy Morrison?

Jeremy Morrison is a Southern Colorado resident who discovered at age 36 that he had been raised by the wrong family. Speaking to KKTV, Morrison said he had always felt different while growing up.

“I didn’t have anyone that looked like me in my family,” Morrison said. “I was that blonde-haired kid that stood out in a family full of brown-haired people.”

The truth started to emerge when Morrison’s aunt submitted DNA information through an ancestry website. The results showed that a man named Kyle Bylin matched as her nephew. Morrison said the result immediately raised questions because he did not have any cousins.

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{{^usCountry}} He took a DNA test himself about two years ago for answers. The results showed that the people he believed were his parents were not biologically related to him. Morrison later learned that Kyle Bylin, who was born only hours before him on January 26, 1988, at the same hospital, was actually raised by Morrison’s biological parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He took a DNA test himself about two years ago for answers. The results showed that the people he believed were his parents were not biologically related to him. Morrison later learned that Kyle Bylin, who was born only hours before him on January 26, 1988, at the same hospital, was actually raised by Morrison’s biological parents. {{/usCountry}}

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“I know I definitely wouldn’t be here in Colorado today if I went home with the right parents,” Morrison told KKTV. “I would have been working the farm with my older brother that I never knew I had.”

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Jeremy Morrison and Kyle Bylin lawsuit

Morrison, Bylin and their parents are suing Unity Medical Center, claiming the hospital switched the two newborns after birth. According to the lawsuit, both men were born on the same day at the Grafton hospital.

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The hospital has denied the allegation. In a statement provided to KKTV, Unity Medical Center said it is trying to understand the unusual situation but has found no evidence showing that the hospital or its staff were responsible.

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The hospital also noted that records from that period no longer exist and that no members of the delivery team from 1988 are still employed there.

Morrison said he never imagined something like this could happen. Both sets of parents have now met their biological sons, although Morrison and Bylin have not yet met each other. Their attorney said the lawsuit became public only recently.