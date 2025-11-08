Dodgers fans' sweet gesture for Alex Vesia, wife Kayla after World Series win against Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers fans might have donated almost $30,000 to SickKids out of respect for the Toronto Blue Jays after the World Series, Toronto Star reported. This was reportedly inspired by 150 Blue Jays fans giving money to the Seattle Children's Hospital after the American League championship series. Alex Vesia missed the World Series due to a deeply personal matter. (Reuters)

Calls for donations began amid the usual title celebrations on the Dodgers Reddit page after Game 7. Many commentators noted they'd pay $51 as a tip of the hat to pitcher Alex Vesia, who missed the world series due to a ‘deeply personal family matter’ with his wife.

The hospital told the publication over 400 US-based donors gave money to SickKids throughout the series. Sandra Chiovitti, a spokesperson for SickKids, said that all donations came with a message about the Blue Jays or baseball, and 20 contributors even signed up to make monthly donations.

Alex Vesia's child passed away

While Dodgers fans made the gesture for Vesia and wife Kayla, they didn't know the exact nature of the emergency that had drawn the player away. However, many appeared to have an inkling from the outpouring of condolences on Instagram, after Vesia's sudden departure was announced.

Also Read | Taking measure of playoff teams with the most work to do this offseason

Now, an official update from the couple has clarified the tragic news that they lost their daughter. They began the message with their daughter's name – Sterling Sol Vesia.

The message then continued “Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her.”

“Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them. Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort,” it also said.

The message concluded, saying “Lastly, we’d like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling. Every person we came across was truly so incredible.”