Senate hopeful Graham Platner of Maine still has an active account on Kik, where he allegedly sent sexually explicit texts to several women, the New York Post reported. This was revealed after Platner broke his silence after a Wall Street Journal report claimed that his wife, Amy Gertner, had previously alleged that her husband exchanged sexually explicit texts with other women during his marriage.

Does Graham Platner still have an active Kik account? Shocking profile pic surfaces amid sexting row (Photographer: Sophie Park/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

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Planter is an oyster farmer and former US marine, and is Maine’s presumptive Democratic nominee for the US Senate after his main competitor, Janet Mills, suspended her campaign last month.

Despite the allegations, which Platner has dismissed as “gossip,” his Kik account, “Phustle0331,” which bears his name and claims to have been active for 3,611 days, remains active as of noon on Monday, June 1. The New York Post said that it has verified using a dummy account that was promptly deleted.

Platner’s photo on his profile is one where he is shirtless with a towel around his waist and various tattoos visible. In the mirror selfie, he holds his phone over the side of his chest where there’s a tattoo that resembles a Totenkopf or “death’s head” symbol, which was used by the Nazi SS. Platner previously claimed that he did not know about is Nazi ties and has since inked over it.

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{{^usCountry}} Kik is known widely for being a go-to app for hookups. It allows users to sign up without having to disclose phone numbers or valid email addresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kik is known widely for being a go-to app for hookups. It allows users to sign up without having to disclose phone numbers or valid email addresses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Wall Street Journal previously confirmed that user ID Phustle0331 is indeed Platner’s. It is similar to the “P-Hustle” Reddit handle that he has used in the past. Graham Platner breaks his silence {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Wall Street Journal previously confirmed that user ID Phustle0331 is indeed Platner’s. It is similar to the “P-Hustle” Reddit handle that he has used in the past. Graham Platner breaks his silence {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Platner spoke to News Center Maine Sunday, June 1, with his wife by his side after a campaign appearance in Portland, dismissing the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Platner spoke to News Center Maine Sunday, June 1, with his wife by his side after a campaign appearance in Portland, dismissing the allegations. {{/usCountry}}

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“It’s no surprise to me that the establishment media outlets are just going to run gossip instead of wanting to talk about the things that actually matter in this race, which are the material realities that Mainers are working with,” said Platner.

“Amy and I have a very loving and very happy marriage. They would very much like to try to rip that apart,” he added, and then spoke about closing hospitals, low pay for teachers and nurses and Mainers’ paychecks not going as far as they earlier did.

Read More | Graham Platner explicit texts row: Wife's emotional full statement after reports surface, ‘I trusted this person…’

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“But of course, the powers that be do not want us to talk about that, and so they’re just going to do gossip instead,” Platner concluded.

On being asked directly if the allegation were inaccurate, Platner said, “The Wall Street Journal and New York Times ran stories without any evidence besides the gossip from a former staffer. I’m sorry, that’s frankly journalistic malpractice.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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