Dogs accidentally eating owners’ weed sparks sharp rise in ER vet visits

Emergency veterinarians across the United States are reporting a sharp increase in pets, particularly dogs, accidentally consuming cannabis products, with new data suggesting marijuana exposure cases have doubled in recent years. The survey found dogs accounted for 97% of cannabis exposure incidents, while cats represented only 3%. (Unsplash/ Representational)

According to a survey conducted by Veritas Veterinary Partners, cannabis toxicity incidents involving pets rose from 51 cases in 2021 to 102 in 2025 across participating veterinary facilities.

The veterinary network recorded a total of 460 marijuana-related pet emergencies across seven specialty and emergency hospitals. Early 2026 figures indicate the upward trend is continuing.

Dogs make up nearly all reported cases The survey found dogs accounted for 97% of cannabis exposure incidents, while cats represented only 3%.

Although most animals recovered without needing hospitalization, about 10% required more intensive medical treatment. Veterinarians noted that cannabis intoxication is rarely fatal, and no deaths were reported in the study.

Edible cannabis products were identified as the biggest culprit. Gummies and similar edibles were linked to 44% of exposure cases, while loose cannabis plant material accounted for 36%.

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Experts say the problem is often tied to poor storage habits inside homes.

Only 22% of cannabis users surveyed said they stored marijuana products in locked containers. Many admitted keeping them in drawers, on shelves or in nightstands, places pets can easily access.

Outdoor marijuana exposure The report found that 22% of incidents happened outdoors, including cases where pets consumed cannabis products discarded in public areas.

Allison Rhode Newgent, medical director and board-certified surgeon at Greater Staten Island Veterinary Services, warned that edible products can create additional complications beyond THC exposure.

“Edibles often include packaging or additional ingredients that don’t break down easily and can lead to gastrointestinal obstruction requiring surgery,” she told the New York Post.

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Many owners avoid contacting vets Researchers also found many pet owners hesitate to seek immediate veterinary help after suspected marijuana exposure.

While 21% sought emergency veterinary care right away, another 21% relied on internet searches, and an equal percentage chose to monitor their pets at home. Nearly half reportedly used AI tools to look for guidance.

The study further found that 38% of owners felt embarrassed disclosing cannabis exposure to veterinarians, while 36% never contacted a vet at all.

Awareness about cannabis poisoning symptoms also appeared limited. Half of surveyed owners could not identify a single symptom of toxicity, and only 9% said they were familiar with warning signs.

Veterinary experts are now urging cannabis users to store products securely and dispose of them carefully as marijuana legalization expands across the country.