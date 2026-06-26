Fire reported at Disney's Dolphin Hotel as Disney World visitors share visuals of smoke near EPCOT

Visitors of Walt Disney World in Florida reported a possible fire incident at the Dolphin Hotel, a luxury resort inside the Florida amusement park, on Thursday afternoon.

The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida. (Representational) (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

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Multiple visitors at the property in Buena Vista, Florida, reported smoke coming from the Dolphin Hotel. The hotel is located in the EPCOT Resort Area, between EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

As of now, a fire has not been confirmed. Visitors only shared visuals of smoke. As of now, Disney World, Florida, has not provided an update on what happened.

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{{^usCountry}} Here's a video of the smoke seen at the Dolphin Hotel on Thursday afternoon, shared by a visitor on TikTok. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's a video of the smoke seen at the Dolphin Hotel on Thursday afternoon, shared by a visitor on TikTok. {{/usCountry}}

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A visitor wrote on Reddit in the sub /WaltDisneyWorld that a smoke was seen coming out from "what looks like one of the Dolphins towers." The user wrote that the smoke "completely flooded and seeped into the boardwalk and yacht club area and is even still lingering in back entrance to Epcot."

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Commenting under the post, a user wrote that the incident seemed to be a fire in an HVAC unit.

"Tons of black smoke, no flames visible. Fire seemed to extinguish within 5 minutes, quickly turning to white and light gray smoke. Fire crews took nearly 15 minutes to respond," the user wrote.

Operated by Marriott, the Dolphin Hotel offers direct access to the Disney parks via walking paths, boats, and buses. It has 1,514 guest rooms and suites, making it one of the largest hotels at Walt Disney World.