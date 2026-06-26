Fire reported at Disney's Dolphin Hotel as Disney World visitors share visuals of smoke near EPCOT

Here's a video of the smoke seen at the Dolphin Hotel on Thursday afternoon, shared by a visitor on TikTok.
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Here's a video of the smoke seen at the Dolphin Hotel on Thursday afternoon, shared by a visitor on TikTok.
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A visitor wrote on Reddit in the sub /WaltDisneyWorld that a smoke was seen coming out from "what looks like one of the Dolphins towers." The user wrote that the smoke "completely flooded and seeped into the boardwalk and yacht club area and is even still lingering in back entrance to Epcot."
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Commenting under the post, a user wrote that the incident seemed to be a fire in an HVAC unit.
"Tons of black smoke, no flames visible. Fire seemed to extinguish within 5 minutes, quickly turning to white and light gray smoke. Fire crews took nearly 15 minutes to respond," the user wrote.
Operated by Marriott, the Dolphin Hotel offers direct access to the Disney parks via walking paths, boats, and buses. It has 1,514 guest rooms and suites, making it one of the largest hotels at Walt Disney World.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.