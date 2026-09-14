Dominick Bianchi cause of death: Missing newlywed East Greenbush man found dead in wooded area

The East Greenbush Police Department on Sunday night announced that Dominick Bianchi, who had been reported missing on Tuesday, has been found deceased in a wooded area. The newlywed from upstate New York has been unaccounted for since last week.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Bianchi, 35, was last seen on Tuesday morning at his residence in East Greenbush, located just south of Albany, where he left his cellphone, wallet, and vehicle behind.
Dominick Bianchi cause of death revealed?
The cause of death of Bianchi has not been disclosed at this time.
The department conveyed its condolences to Dominick's family, friends, and all people impacted by this tragedy.
Additionally, they expressed heartfelt appreciation to the members of the community who offered assistance, information, and support during the investigation.
“The East Greenbush Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Dominick’s family, loved ones, and all those affected by this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with them as they navigate this incredibly difficult time,” the department stated. “At this time, we respectfully ask that the privacy of Dominick’s family and loved ones be honored as they grieve and begin to process this tremendous loss.”
Dominick Bianchi: All on type 1 diabetes and mental health
{{/usCountry}}
The department concluded by requesting that the privacy of Dominick’s family and loved ones be respected as they mourn and start to come to terms with this significant loss.
Bianchi's spouse, Julianna Zyra, whom he wed only a few months ago, had implored her husband to return home — and disclosed that he had been facing challenges with his mental health lately.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
Additionally, he battled type 1 diabetes, and his family members expressed concern that he might not have his insulin with him.
The police, who requested that residents inspect their properties and surveillance cameras for any indications of Bianchi, expressed their "sincere gratitude" for the assistance provided.
Dominick Bianchi family issues statement
Bianchi's father-in-law provided the following statement to NEWS10 upon hearing about Bianchi's death.
Every family has its share of great joy and profound sadness. Four months ago, we experienced the joy of welcoming Dom into our family, and now we feel the intense pain of his loss. Dom was a husband, a son, a brother, a nephew, and a friend. He will be so missed by so many people. But even in this darkness, there is light. Although we were new to this community, we were treated as though we were lifelong residents. Thank you all for the notes you left at our door; the food; the coffee; and the words of encouragement. Thank you for allowing us to put posters in your places of business. Thank you to the young boys who searched the trail every night on their bikes. Kindness reverberates; anything hateful or insensitive directed at Dom’s family and friends who are deeply grieving this loss is not how he would have wanted his memory to be preserved. Thank you to Detective Mike and Detective Griffin. You promised you would look for Dom as if he was a member of your own family, and you more than fulfilled that promise. Thanks to the East Greenbush Police Department, the State Police, Rensselaer County Search and Rescue, EnCon, the dog handlers, and everyone else who helped with the search for Dom. Thanks to our family and friends for your eternal support.
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.