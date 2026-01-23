Why Don Lemon hasn't been arrested in Cities Church protest case. Judge Douglas Micko, wife's link emerges

A federal magistrate judge in Minnesota, Douglas Micko, declined to approve criminal charges against independent journalist Don Lemon, who was among dozens of protestors who stormed the Cities Church in St Paul-Minneapolis last week, CBS News reported, citing sources. The judge's decision immediately sparked frustration within the Justice Department, which announced the arrests of three people in the matter. Don Lemon has not been charged in the Cities Church protest case (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“The attorney general is enraged at the magistrate's decision,” a source told CBS. Another source added that AG Pam Bondi could still explore alternative legal paths to pursue charges against Lemon.

Why Douglas Micko declined charges against Don Lemon Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, welcomed Micko's decision, calling it a clear affirmation of press protections. He said the ruling “confirm[s] the nature of Don's First Amendment protected work this weekend in Minnesota as a reporter.”

Lowell added that “should the Department of Justice continue with a stunning and troubling effort to silence and punish a journalist for doing his job, Don will call out their latest attack on the rule of law and fight any charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

Douglas Micko, wife's details emerge Meanwhile, Bill Melugin of Fox News and other reporters wrote about Micko's wife. Melugin stated that Caitlin Micko works as an Assistant Attorney General in Minnesota AG Keith Ellison's office.

Meanwhile, Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec stated that Caitlin has also shown support for anti-ICE posts on LinkedIn.

This comes after AG Bondi posted that Nekima Levy Armstrong and William Kelly had been arrested.

“Listen loud and clear: WE DO NOT TOLERATE ATTACKS ON PLACES OF WORSHIP," the attorney general wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The U.S Department of Justice acted decisively by arresting those who coordinated and carried out the terrible crime,” Doug Wardlow, director of litigation for True North Legal, which isrepresenting the church, said.

Levy Armstrong, an attorney and longtime activist, had called for the pastor affiliated with ICE to resign, saying his dual role poses a “fundamental moral conflict.”

“You cannot lead a congregation while directing an agency whose actions have cost lives and inflicted fear in our communities,” she said Tuesday. “When officials protect armed agents, repeatedly refuse meaningful investigation into killings like Renee Good’s, and signal they may pursue peaceful protesters and journalists, that is not justice — it is intimidation.”

(With AP inputs)