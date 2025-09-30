Search
Tue, Sept 30, 2025
Donald Trump announces US ‘will probably have a shutdown’

Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 30, 2025 10:31 pm IST

President Trump suggested the U.S. is likely facing its 15th government shutdown since 1981, emphasizing the possible irreversible consequences.

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the U.S. is probably headed towards its 15th government shutdown since 1981, adding that his administration could make irreversible changes during such a scenario.

US President Donald Trump (Jim Watson/AFP)
US President Donald Trump (Jim Watson/AFP)

“We'll probably have a shutdown,” he told reporters at the White House. Trump said Democrats were taking a risk in their negotiations over the shutdown, adding that the Trump administration can cut the benefits it pays out.

