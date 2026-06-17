Donald Trump keeps G7 leaders waiting, then declares ‘I’m the boss’; social media erupts: ‘The most powerful…'

US President Donald Trump sparked online debate after reportedly arriving late to a G7 summit meeting and jokingly declaring, "I'm the boss," during discussions on a proposed Iran agreement.

US President Donald Trump reacts during working lunch meeting of G7 members, partner countries, and artificial intelligence business leaders as part of the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 17, 2026.(AFP)

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The remark drew laughter from fellow leaders as they gathered for the final day of talks at the Group of Seven summit.

What happened at the G7 meeting?

The incident occurred as leaders from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom convened to discuss a range of global issues, including a proposed agreement aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear ambitions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump arrived after other leaders had assembled and joked, "I'm the boss," prompting laughter from those in attendance. The summit also included leaders from India, South Korea, Kenya and Brazil.

The most powerful man on the planet and Libtards and mainstream media hate him 😂 — Ralph (@AlbertaOnly1) June 17, 2026

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: G7 Summit 2026: Modi, Trump share a warm exchange ahead of meeting Social media reacts {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: G7 Summit 2026: Modi, Trump share a warm exchange ahead of meeting Social media reacts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The reported exchange generated reactions online, with supporters and critics offering sharply different views of Trump's remark. One supporter wrote, "The most powerful man on the planet and Libtards and mainstream media hate him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reported exchange generated reactions online, with supporters and critics offering sharply different views of Trump's remark. One supporter wrote, "The most powerful man on the planet and Libtards and mainstream media hate him." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another user commented, "They all wait on him.. I love it.." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another user commented, "They all wait on him.. I love it.." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Some users argued that Trump's position justified the attention surrounding his arrival. "Well, he is the boss," one commenter wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some users argued that Trump's position justified the attention surrounding his arrival. "Well, he is the boss," one commenter wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Others were less impressed. “He isn't the bloody boss I am glad that was joke.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Others were less impressed. “He isn't the bloody boss I am glad that was joke.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A separate commenter added: “The only person in that room who thinks Donald Trump is doing a good job is Donald Trump.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A separate commenter added: “The only person in that room who thinks Donald Trump is doing a good job is Donald Trump.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Meloni's 'most famous couple on Instagram' comment to PM Modi at G7 goes viral

G7 leaders back Iran agreement

The exchange came as G7 leaders expressed support for a tentative agreement between Washington and Tehran.

In a declaration cited by The Mirror US, the leaders described the deal as a "historic opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring any nuclear weapon and tackling the threats related to its regional and ballistic activities."

The declaration added that member nations were "ready to contribute to its implementation," although neither the White House nor Iranian officials had publicly released the agreement's text.

Trump later defended the proposed accord, saying: “Here's what it says: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. It won't have one to buy, to develop - it will not have a nuclear weapon. And I would say that's about 99.9% of what I wanted.”

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A major focus of the agreement is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route through which roughly one-fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passed before the conflict began.

Apart from the Iran agreement, G7 leaders discussed artificial intelligence, economic growth and concerns over global trade competition.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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