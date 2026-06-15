French President Emmanuel Macron gave PM Modi's visit to France a Bollywood soundtrack; watch

French President Emmanuel Macron gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nice, France, a distinctly Indian touch by sharing a recap video of the diplomatic meet set to the popular song Aari Aari from the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar. Posted on X and Instagram, the video captured key moments from Modi’s visit, including his meeting with Macron, bilateral discussions and the joint inauguration of the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave. French President Emmanuel Macron with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The montage opened with the two leaders greeting each other with a handshake and a hug before highlighting conversations around technology, innovation and the strengthening India-France partnership. The Bollywood soundtrack quickly caught the attention of social media users, many noting Macron’s continued use of Indian popular culture in diplomatic messaging.