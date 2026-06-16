Macron calls Trump talks 'difficult' in bombshell private chat with Zelenskyy at G7

French President Emmanuel Macron drew attention at the G7 summit Tuesday after he revealed that he had a “difficult” discussion with President Donald Trump ahead of key talks focused on Ukraine.

The conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy reportedly took place while the two leaders walked through the grounds of the Hotel Royal.(AP)

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According to the New York Post, Macron made the comment while speaking privately with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before a working session involving G7 leaders in Evian-les-Bains, France.

“Yesterday we had a difficult discussion with President Trump,” Macron told Zelenskyy as cameras and microphones captured portions of the exchange.

The moment sparked online buzz as world leaders gathered to discuss Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and Western support for Kyiv.

Hot mic exchange

The conversation between Macron and Zelenskyy reportedly took place while the two leaders walked through the grounds of the Hotel Royal, where the summit is being held on the shores of Lake Geneva.

Speaking in English, Macron encouraged Zelenskyy to remain longer at the gathering, but the Ukrainian leader responded that he needed to travel to Brussels later in the week.

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{{^usCountry}} Macron then asked whether Zelenskyy had arranged a face-to-face meeting with Trump during the summit. Zelenskyy reportedly said he had requested one while speaking to Trump by phone Sunday to wish him a happy 80th birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Macron then asked whether Zelenskyy had arranged a face-to-face meeting with Trump during the summit. Zelenskyy reportedly said he had requested one while speaking to Trump by phone Sunday to wish him a happy 80th birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “OK, I will arrange that,” Macron replied, according to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “OK, I will arrange that,” Macron replied, according to the New York Post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The conversation fueled speculation about tensions between Trump and several European leaders attending the summit. Trump-Zelenskyy meeting later takes place {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The conversation fueled speculation about tensions between Trump and several European leaders attending the summit. Trump-Zelenskyy meeting later takes place {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite the earlier uncertainty, Trump later confirmed to reporters that he would meet Zelenskyy during the summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the earlier uncertainty, Trump later confirmed to reporters that he would meet Zelenskyy during the summit. {{/usCountry}}

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According to reports, Trump arrived nearly 50 minutes late to Tuesday’s Ukraine-focused meeting and initially did not greet the Ukrainian president, who was welcomed warmly by other G7 leaders.

However, the two leaders later held a brief discussion at the conclusion of the session. Zelenskyy later shared photographs on social media showing the pair seated across from each other in conversation.

Also Read: 'Peace of the whole world': Trump touts Iran deal at G7 summit, says agreement will bring global success

Ukraine support remains central issue

European officials reportedly used the summit discussions to argue that Russian President Vladimir Putin is in a weaker strategic position and urged Trump to strengthen US support for Ukraine.

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Following the meeting, Zelenskyy wrote on X that Ukraine’s priorities included securing more air defense missiles, winter assistance packages and additional pressure on Russia.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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