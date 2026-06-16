'Peace of the world': Trump touts Iran deal at G7 summit, says agreement will bring global success

US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the agreement aimed at ending the US war with Iran as a boost to global security and an opportunity to reset relations with Tehran, as he joined world leaders for the G7 summit in France. President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Monday, June 15, 2026, in Evian-les-Bains, France. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Speaking alongside French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of a working dinner with G7 leaders, Trump said negotiations on key aspects of the agreement would continue over the next 60 days and that the memorandum of understanding would likely be made public after it is signed on Friday, according to a report by The Associated Press.

“I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now, and very importantly the oil (price) is plummeting down and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today,” Trump said.

“The Iran deal that we made is going to bring a lot of success to the world,” he said.

Also Read | The Latest: G7 leaders likely to discuss Iran and Ukraine at summit in France

Trump's arrival at the G7 summit Trump arrived at the summit in Evian-les-Bains seeking to reassure allies who had criticised his handling of the 15-week conflict and complained about not being consulted before Washington entered the war.

However, the breakthrough with Iran could reshape the mood of the three-day gathering.

Macron congratulated Trump at the start of their meeting.

"It’s a very important matter for peace of the whole world,” Macron said.

Also Read | Trump, Macron and other G7 leaders are meeting without China. Is that a mistake?

Trump and Marcon's clashes on ‘insufficient’ European backing Trump has clashed with Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni over what he sees as insufficient European backing for the US during the conflict.

Leaders are also expected to discuss efforts to clear mines from the Strait of Hormuz.

Britain and France have expressed interest in supporting demining operations once the fighting pauses, with concerns over possible mines contributing to a halt in tanker traffic.

Macron said France was prepared to deploy assets, including mine-clearing vessels, to the region within days to assist.

Senior US officials told reporters that while the agreement provides for the immediate reopening of the strait and the lifting of the US naval blockade, it could take weeks for shipping traffic to return to normal levels.

Macron has invited the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to participate in a session on the Middle East on Tuesday, where Iran is expected to dominate discussions.