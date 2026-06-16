PM Modi smiles next to Trump, Meloni, Macron at G7 meet, pictures emerge

“With fellow leaders at the G7 Summit in Evian. We will keep working together to advance prosperity, sustainability and human well-being,” PM Modi captioned the post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared pictures from the G7 meet in France, one of them showing him posing for a picture alongside global leaders like US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

PM Modi was also seen interacting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 meet. The leaders' meeting also assumes significance in light of a trade agreement being negotiated upon by India and the US.

The leaders were seen shaking hands and sitting next to each other at the roundtable. The leaders last met in February 2025 in Washington.