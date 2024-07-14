Donald Trump assassination attempt: Jeff Bezos praises ex-president's 'tremendous grace and courage'

Amazon owner Jeff Bezos commended Donald Trump in his new social media post. He called the former president “courageous” on the micro-blogging site X after shots were fired at the latter. Trump was a few minutes into his rally speech in Butler when shots were fired at the him and he took cover behind the lectern. He was immediately swarmed by the Secret Service agents and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Jeff Bezos praised Donald Trump in his new post after the rally shooting on Saturday.(Left Image: AP)

Jeff Bezos applauds Trump amid shooting

The 60-year-old media proprietor shared a post on the Musk owned platform the following morning of the shooting, where he wrote, “Our former President showed tremendous grace and courage under literal fire tonight. So thankful for his safety and so sad for the victims and their families.” Bezos broke his years-long silence on social media platforms to applaud Trump and express his concerns for the latter. The multi millionaire also expressed his apprehension for the others in the crowd who got injured during the rally. The shooting at the rally in Pennsylvania left two people and the shooter dead.

Amazon’s CEO since 2021, Andy Jassy also criticised the rally shooting on Saturday as she wrote, “It's hard to digest what happened in Pennsylvania today. Just awful. My thoughts go out to the victims' families. Glad that President Trump is safe and hoping he recovers quickly.”

Trump’s feud with Bezos and Amazon

Bezos’ social media post for Trump is amusing after the latter mocked Amazon and The Washington Post, both owned by Bezos. As reported by Yahoo News, in 2019, Trump ridiculed Bezos, nicknaming him "Jeff Bozo," and seemed to take pleasure in his pending divorce from MacKenzie Scott.

He wrote in a post, “So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully, the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!"

Amazon had acknowledged this public dispute in a federal complaint following the loss of a $10 billion contract with the Department of Defense to Microsoft. At the time, the company claimed that Trump's continuous public and private criticisms of Amazon and Bezos were the primary reasons for Amazon Web Services losing the lucrative contract to its competitor.